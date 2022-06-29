ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

Climate change and its effects discussed in detail at USI

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmp0A_0gQD5IjM00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Spread across two days and six areas of discussion, the University of Southern Indiana hosted a global climate change workshop in the Griffith Center.

School officials say over 20 established scholars, early career scholars and graduate students attended from across the United States as well as several international scholars from Canada, Sweden, and Germany.

Marion shares latest information on water crisis

The six areas of discussion include:

  • How global climate change has been constructed
  • How global climate change has been communicated in various forms
  • Governance issues related to global climate change
  • Effects of climate change inequality and justice, nationally and globally
  • Socio-technical advancements in global climate change
  • The future of global climate change

The workshop provided attendees insight on future research questions, provided pedagogical guidance in the classroom and fostered global collaboration for future research and discussion on the topic.

“This workshop is targeted at clarifying what science, technology and society (STS) research has accomplished and what still needs to be done,” co-organizer Dr. Stephen Zehr says. “The interdisciplinary field of STS contains concepts and theory which offer an inroad into this complexity and can help guide solutions along sustainable and equitable paths. While many angles in this research will be discussed, one that stands out is a deeper understanding of how sociotechnical transitions occur (e.g., from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources) and how they can be facilitated.

Bosse Field to celebrate “A League of Their Own” this Saturday

He continues, saying, “These transitions often face resistance from entrenched economic interests, laws, cultural practices, political resistance, limited suppliers, etc., and may not initially appear economically rational. STS has the tools to understand how this resistance can be overcome in ways that are sustainable and more equitably distributed.”

The workshop was co-organized by Dr. Stephen Zehr, USI Professor of Sociology; Dr. Myanna Lahsen, Associate Professor in the Department of Thematic Studies at Linköping University in Linköping, Sweden; and Dr. Roopali Phadke, Professor of Environmental Studies at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man molests child during truth or dare game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested for child molesting after a child told authorities he was assaulted during a game of truth or dare. Police said Gage Reisinger, 27, was arrested Friday. According to a police report, a 6-year-old child told investigators that he was alone with Reisinger for about an hour […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman stabbed over a cigarette

The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

BREAKING: Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
MARSHALL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Owensboro man dies in morning wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to assault on METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Usi#Sociology#Link Ping University#Evansville#The Griffith Center#Sts
WEHT/WTVW

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Matthew Allen Green, 39, of Evansville, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.  According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, law enforcement officers stopped a truck driven by Green after seeing many traffic violations and Green was the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
WEHT/WTVW

Driver in critical condition after three-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A three-vehicle highway accident left one person critically injured Saturday morning. Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called out to an accident with injuries at the 4000 block of Highway 144, deputies say. Officials released what they believed happened during the accident. According to authorities, there was a Dodge Ram […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fireworks on the Ohio scheduled for July 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State’s largest Independence Day celebration is happening on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks on the Ohio will be the grand finale of the celebration around 9:15 p.m. Activities starting at 6 p.m. include food and sponsor booths and children’s activities. Booths will be open along Riverside Drive from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy