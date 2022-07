A shot of the front entrance of Jim's Restaurant in Cheektowaga, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. When it comes to amazing value for portions, Jim’s Restaurant just off the 90 in Cheektowaga, New York has it down to a science. Jim’s is famous for being one of the few 24-hour restaurants in South Buffalo, as well as for their amazing prices for big helpings of classic American food.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO