Pittsburgh, PA

Airbnb Bans All Parties Permanently

By Ms. Jessica
power98fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe party’s officially over as Airbnb bans all parties permanently. The ban was originally announced in August 2020 as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Airbnb says the ban has since become “bedrock community policy“. SO now, the company announced that its ban on parties would become permanent, for...

power98fm.com

Comments / 2

 

discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

What does Black Pittsburgh think about the Roe v. Wade reversal?

LA’TASHA D. MAYES, Democratic nominee for state House District 24 in the November election, denounces the June 24 Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Black women accounted for 44 percent of the abortions performed in Pennsylvania in 2020. The exact number, according to Pennsylvania’s Annual Abortion Report...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

First Case Of Monkey Pox Reported In Pittsburgh

The first case of monkeypox has been reported in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 29, according to the Pennsylvania department of health. The person who tested positive has their primary care physician at Central Outreach Wellness Center in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, according to the release. The total number of cases...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Previewing the 2022 Big Butler Fair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- County fair season has officially arrived -- and the Big Butler Fair will get things rolling here in Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA's John Shumway found out in a visit to the fairgrounds, there's a lot more to offer than funnel cakes and blue ribbons -- with plenty of family, traditions, and friendly competition for everyone to enjoy.For generations, the Big Butler Fair has marked a mid-summer gathering, only missing once during the Civil War and again two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic."This is number 166. The Big Butler Fair and families have been coming here as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

The Pittsburgh Cookie Table’s history, mystery and etiquette

Ever wondered why there are a dozen cookies per guest at a Pittsburgh wedding?. At a Pittsburgh wedding, the cookie table is as important as the first kiss, but finding the true origin of the tradition is as challenging as making the perfect pizzelle. Some say it’s a custom brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. House Republicans want to block state funding for the University of Pittsburgh over fetal tissue research

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A proxy fight over abortion led by state House Republicans jeopardizes hundreds of millions of dollars in tuition assistance for Pennsylvania college students. At issue is public funding for Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities — Lincoln University, Penn State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kidsburgh.org

12 parks and playgrounds in and around Pittsburgh that our readers love

Photo of Aspinwall Riverfront Park above courtesy of Yu-Ling Cheng. If you’re looking for insider info on great parks and playgrounds in Pittsburgh, ask other parents. That’s what Kidsburgh did earlier this spring when we surveyed our readers. We got so many enthusiastic responses, with dozens of parents sharing the details on their favorite places and what makes them special.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: New faces to appear on Pittsburgh newscasts in July

Prepare to see several unfamiliar faces on local newscasts in the next month as stations restock their on-air ranks. The most notable on-air addition is the arrival this week of WTAE’s new weekday anchor, who will sit alongside Mike Clark during the 11 p.m. newscast. With or without the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh-area boxers back in action Saturday at Washington County fairgrounds

Pittsburgh-area fighters will be back in the ring Saturday for a full night of boxing at “Battle at the Fairgrounds II” in Washington County. “We’re excited to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the third time,” said Monroeville promoter Derek Gionta. “We have a nice trio of professional fights headlining the show, with Matt Conway looking to bounce back from his previous loss and regain some momentum.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

DA shuts down 'nuisance bar' Sweeney's Steakhouse after double shooting

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Sweeney's Steakhouse and Pub in Rostraver Township was shut down because it was a threat to public safety, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Friday.Citing several recent violent incidents, including a double shooting on Sunday, Ziccarelli along with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed the restaurant, calling it a nuisance bar. It comes after owner Debra Hardy posted on Facebook earlier this week, saying doors were closed after nearly 26 years. "We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had," the post said. Ziccarelli, however, says her office was the one that closed the eatery down and it needed to be done. "It is my determination that this is the only way to abate the problems that have brought violence to this community and placed law enforcement officers in grave danger," Ziccarelli said.The restaurant is for sale and Ziccarelli made clear if new ownership is found, it will be allowed to resume operations.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Downtown art gallery evicted in contentious landlord-tenant dispute

About 20 people marched through the streets of Pittsburgh on June 29 to protest the shuttering of a Black and queer-owned art gallery after 21 months in its Downtown space. BLaQK House Collections, which opened in October 2020, represents 32 artists and has curated work for Black co-working space Emerald City, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s office, Hill District arts center Nafasi, as well as some local diners, co-owner Nicky Jo Dawson says.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Philly trio faces new charges in large Johnstown drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three out of four Philadelphia men that were arrested when authorities found more than $37,000 worth of drugs in two Johnstown homes in April are now facing other charges. Nigel Lomax, 27, Gary Love, 32, and Kahseem Jackson ,32, now face new charges after the previous ones were withdrawn after a presentment […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI

PHOTOS: UPMC Topping Off Ceremony

UPMC Mercy Topping Off Ceremony photo gallery The final beam was put into place today to celebrate the end of this phase of construction at the UPMC Mercy Pavilion. (WPXI/WPXI)
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Little Sisters of the Poor mark 150 years in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Mother Mary Vincent Mannion of the Little Sisters of the Poor reflected on the 150 years her organization has been taking care of the elderly poor in Pittsburgh. "The thing that has struck me the most is I feel so close to God when I'm with them,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

July 4th Fireworks in Western Pa. 2022: Where you can watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Add red, white and blue to that black and gold, Pittsburgh. It's time to celebrate Independence Day and there are plenty of celebrations going on in Western Pennsylvania.Two of the areas biggest celebrations, Pittsburgh and Canonsburg, are back along with many other places around the region. Click here to find out how fireworks companies are preparing.Here's where you can watch some fireworks, broke down county-by-county.Allegheny CountyCITY OF PITTSBURGH -- Monday, July 4The City of Pittsburgh's Independence Day celebration is back at Point State Park  from 4-10 p.m.! The party includes music, food, fun and fireworks. Zambelli will...

