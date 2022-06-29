ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why fireworks cannot be used in the City of Erie by residents

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwYhc_0gQD2RXI00

Many people are buying fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

However, fire inspectors are reminding residents that they cannot use fireworks in the City of Erie.

Despite fireworks being used in Erie, residents are not allowed to use them anywhere in the city.

Erie fire inspectors said that fireworks are a safety hazard, and any fireworks that are closer than 150 feet from a structure violate the city’s noise ordinance.

There is a $100 fine for those who use fireworks in the city.

Here’s why your July Fourth cookout will likely be more expensive than last year

Additionally fireworks can only be used on private property and cannot be used in public parks.

Instead fire inspectors are encouraging city residents to go to scheduled fireworks displays that are happening in the city.

“If you’re lighting off fireworks and shooting them up in the sky, the wind can carry them to different locations and set grass on fire, set houses on fire. Whenever there’s a fireworks show in the city there’s a firetruck there and there’s firefighters standing by in case an incident happens. So if you’re doing it at the local park where you’re not supposed to be doing it, there’s no one there to make sure that the area is safe,” said Don Sauer, Erie Fire Department Inspector.

The lights over Lake Erie fireworks display will return to the Bayfront on Sunday July 3 starting at 10 p.m.

Comments / 11

Marie E.
2d ago

$100 fine🤣😂seriously!?!! ..pocket change compared to what the fireworks cost them, they'll gladly hand it over in exchange for their use lol

Reply
2
Brenda Miller
3d ago

I just hope the law will do something , to stop them in the city . I am grateful this is in effect

Reply(1)
3
