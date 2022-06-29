ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

How a Paramount Plus series is reshaping Erie’s economy

By Matt Mathias
 3 days ago

Many different local businesses have seen a boost in dollars recently…and not from an economic uptick, but rather a Paramount Plus TV series filming in Erie.

Wednesday was the final day of production in Erie for the “Mayor of Kingstown.” As soon as the public found out, people throughout town have been buzzing.

While film crews coming to Erie is not something new, the roughly 200 crew members and budget of this Paramount production is what has people excited.

Filming of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ provides financial boost for Erie and local fire department

In a recent report from the Greater Erie Film Office , the film industry contributed $16.4 million to the Erie economy in 2020, and provided 86 full-time and part-time jobs.

With this study coming following the start of the pandemic, the “Mayor of Kingstown” production provides optimism that Erie’s market in the film industry is growing. Many local businesses have benefited from this burst in profits.

“If you can imagine 200 people staying in hotels and eating at restaurants, a lot of people saw Jeremy Renner, that’s one person. But 200 people for 2 days, that’s a lot more than 86 people for an entire year,” said Erika Berlin, executive director, Greater Erie Film Office.

Paramount Plus show being filmed in Erie

“They certainly have a good economic impact while they’re in the community. They’re staying in hotels for lodging, they’re paying for permits and other services, whether they’re using individuals in other companies locally to assist,” John Oliver, CEO, VisitErie.

One question that people might ask: why would a film company come to Erie? The answer is simple — Lake Erie.

“What does it look like in the year or years ahead for economic impact. There is some, right? There’s a potential for some. What brought that production here? Our lake,” Berlin added. “When you look out across our lake, you don’t see the other side. That’s a sweeping vista and we heard that from production.”

The Greater Erie Film Office hopes that Paramount will spread the word to other companies about their time in Erie.

Erie, PA
Jeremy Renner
