ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Loving Giving Local: Erie Arts and Culture

By Lou Baxter
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJmRu_0gQD1G6k00

An organization that helps make Erie a better place to live just received a visit from Loving Giving Local.

Here is more on the Erie Arts and Culture.

Erie Arts and Culture promotes, supports, and develops culture and creativity for residents and tourists in six counties of Northwest Pennsylvania.

The organization received a donation of $250 from Loving Giving Local and will put the money to good use.

“Our biggest initiative is that we’re creating 50 murals over the next two years. All along the walking routes students using when walking to and from the community schools. So the $250 will be used to feed into that initiative as we raise funds to support that project,” said Patrick Fisher, Erie Arts and Culture.

The next mural project will be here on this retaining wall at West 11th Street and Weschler Ave. It will take the plain and ordinary and make it unique and extraordinary.

“With this initiative we want to make sure the students as they walk a mile and a half to school have uplifting imagery that builds creativity and imagination, using outdoor visual art gallery,” said Fisher.

Besides murals to enhance the community, Erie Arts and Culture has two sculptures being installed this week, one in Gridley Park on Erie’s west side, and another in Nate Levy Park on the east side.

“They’re interactive sculptures. They function as kaleidoscopes. There will be about 24 functioning kaleidoscopes with each installation. I invite individuals to the parks later this week to experience those in person,” said Fisher.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to Erie Arts and Culture and to be here and see the murals, and to know the donation we bring is going to go to imagery to make Erie more beautiful,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Join us next week to learn which local nonprofit will receive a visit from Loving Giving Local.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Artist grants opportunity opening July 6

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County artists have an opportunity to secure one of three cash awards to support their creative process. Erie Arts and Culture has opened the application period for its artist fellowships. Each of the selected fellows will receive cash awards ranging $2,000-$5,500; an emerging artist (a person early in their career with a […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Harley Davidson of Erie celebrates 50 years

The Harley Davidson Dealership in Erie is celebrating its 50th anniversary of business on Saturday. They celebrated by hosting an open house for local bikers and customers to enjoy. A free lunch was provided to those in attendance as well. This lunch featured a fully cooked pig roast. The owners of the dealership, who purchased […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local sandwich shop celebrates 10 years

One local sandwich shop is celebrating its 10th anniversary of business just outside the Millcreek Mall. Picasso’s is celebrating this weekend with various giveaways for the first 50 customers. The giveaways include a free sandwich, a free 10 year anniversary Picasso’s t-shirt, and even a chance for free Picasso’s for an entire year. The owners […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie, PA
Entertainment
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Albion kicks off weekend fireworks festival

One of the many Fourth of July celebrations is taking place this week in Albion. The Albion Fireworks Festival, located in the Albion Borough Park and Fairgrounds, is happening on Saturday and Sunday and will conclude with fireworks on Sunday night. We made a visit to the fairgrounds to see what festivities people should be […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

LEAF hosts farmers and artisans market at Frontier

Frontier Park welcomed vendors and buyers alike with a market of their own. The Lake Erie Arboretum held a market in the park that sold fresh produce from local growers, as well as local craftsman, artists, brewers, and more. As a whole, the goal is to provide opportunity for the community to purchase fresh and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Flo Fabrizio Ice Center thaws out to host Glenwood Flea Market

The Flo Fabrizio Ice Center “thawed out” on Saturday and welcomed local artisan vendors to the Glenwood Flea Market. On July 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. people of all ages were invited to browse through a fusion of local artisan vendors to your average flea market sales with products spanning from unique creations, […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Life on the Alpaca Farm

You get used to seeing cows along the side of the road when traveling through the countryside of Northwestern Pennsylvania and the neighboring counties of New York and Ohio. But, sometimes you may see another type of animal. Near Spartansburg, you can observe wonderful animals called alpacas. Tina Hays and...
SPARTANSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Art#Art Gallery#Murals#West Side#Loving Giving Local#The Erie Arts#Culture
YourErie

Harborcreek dedicates pickleball courts at Whitford Park

Harborcreek Township supervisors dedicated a new pickleball and basketball court at Whitford Park. The project transformed the aging tennis courts at the park into two separate pickleball courts. Community members are welcome to visit what is being called the “Whitford Park Sports Courts” to learn how to relax and get together with friends. The treasurer […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie Donut Factory now open

A new local donut shop opened its doors on Friday morning. The Erie Donut Factory moved into the Summit Plaza along Peach Street. The donut shop offered limited supplies of donuts after a machine broke overnight, but they said that supplies will be fully stocked in the coming days. Along with offering different kinds of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EC3PA expanding locations around Erie

The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) has announced plans to open their newest site at the former Villa Maria Academy. This announcement comes as Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep are set to merge, using one downtown campus beginning in the fall. EC3PA board members unanimously voted upon a lease agreement that will bring a branch […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fourth of July: Where to see Fireworks, parades this holiday weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday this weekend and aren’t sure what to do, we have compiled a list for you of local fireworks shows and parades so you don’t miss a thing. Fireworks Lights Over Lake Erie: Sunday, July 3 — 10 p.m. at Dobbins Landing in downtown […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town July 1-3

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Erie SeaWolves Baseball The Erie SeaWolves are home at UPMC Park this weekend to take on the Akron Rubber Ducks. this weekend will consist […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Favorite Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair Continues Through Saturday

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair began on Tuesday, June 28, at the fire department grounds on Shufstall Street in Franklin. The fair, a local tradition since 1933, began at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and will run until Saturday, when festivities start an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Public pickleball courts open at Whitford Park

Harborcreek Township Supervisors have dedicated a new pickleball and basketball court at Whitford Park. The project transformed the aging tennis courts at the park into two separate pickleball courts. Community members are welcome to visit what is being called the “Whitford Park Sports Courts” to learn how to play and to get together with friends. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Native Hosts Book Signing At U-Pick 6 Public House

Mary Jo Lorei, born and raised in Erie, launched her first book of 52 inspirations in December of 2021. She returned home Thursday to host a book signing at the U-Pick 6 Public House on West Ridge Road. The name of her book is, "Practical Inspirations". She is a Master...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EC3PA announces new site at former Villa Maria

The Erie County Community College (EC3PA) has announced plans to open their latest site at the former Villa Maria Academy. This announcement comes as Villa Maria and Cathedral Prep are set to merge, using one downtown campus beginning in the fall. Board members from the community college said this opportunity will provide easier access to […]
VILLA MARIA, PA
YourErie

New green space park, trail opens in City of Corry

The City of Corry was celebrating a special addition to the community on Friday. Dozens of folks got a first hand look at a new green space park and trail. Brian Wilk explains.  The new three-acre green space park and 1,400 foot limestone trail sits on Mead Street across from Mead Park. The trail is also […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New donut shop opens in Erie

A new donut shop opened its doors in Erie early Friday morning. The Erie Donut Factory — 5043 Peach St. — saw a large turnout despite one of its machines breaking before opening day. The donut shop is offering a limited supply of donuts, but says supplies will be fully stocked in the coming days. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy