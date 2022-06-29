ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois primary 2022: Why was voter turnout so low?

By Sarah Schulte
 3 days ago

Whether it was voting in the city or suburbs, turnout for the Illinois primary was low. While expected in a non-presidential year primary, election officials said the numbers still could have been much better.

"I think it is tough with voters, who know primaries are generally in March, that this one was in the middle of summer, there are a lot of voters that have their minds of summer vacations kids out school," said Max Bever, Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson.

MORE: Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results

Chicago turnout was just over 20%. Suburban Cook County roughly the same. Without a contested Democratic gubernatorial race, the numbers did not come as a big surprise to county election officials. However, how voters cast their ballots was surprising.

Predictions of higher early voting and mail ballots proved not to be the case.

"I think the Roe v. Wade issue and contested congressional races brought out higher turnout on Election Day than we anticipated," said Edmond Michalowski, Cook County Deputy Clerk of Elections.

RELATED: IL primary results pit Darren Bailey against JB Pritzker

While accessibly to voting has increased, overall, turnout was lower than two years ago and low numbers have ramifications

"Especially in Cook County, where a primary indicates a winner because Democrats reign, people don't have a second chance but to vote," said ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington.

DuPage County had the largest turnout in the Chicago area, slightly higher than Cook and Chicago with number just over 22%. DuPage Election officials credited, in part, a new program called Vote Anywhere on Election Day

"We have a new ballot system where the ballot is printed right on demand and so a voter can go to any polling place out their name and address and get a freshly printed ballot," said DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek.

Continuing to make voting easier and outreach is the plan as election officials turn to November.

In the meantime, Chicago and Cook County elections officials are hopeful state lawmakers legislature will push the next primary back to its original time in the late winter or early spring.

Comments / 17

Marsha Herrick
3d ago

The majority of young people don't vote because they feel their vote don't count. In their lifetime the corruption that has been revealed is overwhelming.As my daughter says even if the majority wins on an issue the issue is still passed by other means. What's the point.

Reply(1)
15
Bond Girl
3d ago

Because no one believes that the voting is legitimate and or could be that so many people moved out of the state or are getting ready to move.

Reply(1)
8
Judith Murray
3d ago

It is my opinion that the primaries really aren't publicized enough. While many things about who is in the running generously line our mail boxes daily - people just forget. It's up to the candidates to not only send out fliers about 'who' to vote for - but on each should be a reminder date , additionally - the teeny/ tiny 'VOTE HERE' signs cannot get any smaller. A few more things - the 'clicks' of people in the small towns who seem to 'rule' the polls are pretty rude - not everyone wants to deal with that aspect of voting, also When they ask which ballot you'd like - your 'voting privacy' has already been invaded!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

Mail-in voting up seven percentage points in 2022 Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mail-in voting increased substantially in the 2022 Illinois primary elections, even as turnout dipped to 19 percent statewide. The Illinois State Board of Elections says vote-by-mail is up seven percentage points from the 2020 primaries, which were conducted at the start of the pandemic. Vote-by-mail represented nine percent of total ballots cast in the 2020 primaries, and it spiked to 16 percent this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
AURORA, IL
Austin Weekly News

Taliaferro loses judges race to attorney

Attorney Aileen Bhandari is projected to win 11th Subcircuit judge race against Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) based on the preliminary results from Chicago Board of Elections and the Office of Cook County Clerk. While Taliaferro led in the city portion of the subcircuit – which includes about half his ward...
CHICAGO, IL
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

What Is The Most Overrated City In Illinois? [Poll]

Last week we took a look at the most overhyped and overrated areas in Iowa, so I figured it was only fair to also look at the great state of Illinois. The votes and suggestions for Iowa are very funny and interesting to read. Since I'm not from Illinois I'm also excited to learn about some spots that I may have overhyped over the years simply because others did.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe What This Illinois Idiot Did To Political Signs

I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
NBC Chicago

Live Illinois Primary Election Results: See the Latest Totals

NOTE: Polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. but some results may be delayed as certain polling places experience extended hours due to earlier issues. Check back throughout the night for the latest updates. As polls closed across Illinois Tuesday night and votes were counted in the Illinois primary election,...
CHICAGO, IL
