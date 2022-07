WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel W. Luce was born second of six children to James and Nancy (Saunders) Luce on July 19, 1950. Dan enjoyed the friends and family from the North Oakland avenue neighborhood where he lived as a child. He especially frequented the neighborhood home of his Aunt Julie (Saunders) and Uncle Wade Vogan who were so supportive during Dan’s formative years. Their love and support lasted a life time.

WEST MIDDLESEX, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO