Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.

