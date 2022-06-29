ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Downtown neighborhoods spending private money for extra police

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS — A horrible shooting over the weekend near the Stone Arch Bridge, critically wounding a 34-year-old Nashville man visiting Minneapolis for a wedding, hammered home for Mill District neighbors like Ellie Lucas why they're starting a new initiative. To try to cut down on crime, she and...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 11

mojorising363
3d ago

I thought they got extra money for the cops? I think whoever wanted to "defund the police" should be charged. I know that's unrealistic but it would be nice, or if they could experience the type of crime these ppl have that are making them feel they have to come up out of their own pockets to be safe. It's pretty messed up all around. We need police, law and order, whether some like it or not.

Reply(1)
4
Guest
3d ago

Pretty sad they have to spend their own money… city of busy spending money on woke causes

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Neighborhood Meeting at Happy Hollow Park

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Happy Hollow Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Happy Hollow Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, July 21 from 6 to 7:30pm at Happy Hollow Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plan Your Route Before You Go, 511MN.Org

There are more than 200 projects underway on state roads this summer. Most work will be suspended over the holiday, but work zones will remain in place. The Minnesota Department of Transportation relaunched 511mn.org so you can plan your route before you go. If you do travel through a work...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
alleynews.org

Powderhorn Joins Minneapolis Edible Boulevards!

Do you live in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood? If so, you can now join your neighbors who live in Cedar Riverside, Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips, Phillips West and East Phillips by applying for an edible boulevard. Hindolo Pokawa, the new environmental justice community coordinator for the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis city council fails to override Frey's veto of 24-hour Hennepin Avenue bus lane

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday failed to override Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of a 24-hour bus lane along a stretch of Hennepin Avenue in Uptown.Frey vetoed the plan to eliminate street parking between Douglas Avenue and Lake Street on Hennepin Avenue, saying that buses don't run all day. He added the plan ignores on-street parking for businesses.The council needed nine votes to override Frey's veto, but they only had eight.Those who opposed the veto said they wanted to reimagine the corridor to make it more equitable and safe for all commuters, including bus riders and cyclists.Right now, Metro Transit buses on Hennepin Avenue are only given a dedicated lane to pick up and drop off commuters on Monday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. But outside that two hour window, the lanes - which are painted red - can be used for street parking.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Privatization#Shooting#Minneapolis City Council#Mill District#Mpd#The Lowry Hill
CBS Minnesota

After manhole explosions near U, Met Council warns not to flush gas down the toilet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued a warning about what people can dump in the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council says it thinks someone released gasoline into the system. "It is a stark reminder that the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the agency said Friday. "The Metropolitan Council, and its Environmental Services division, is warning residents, businesses, and industries not to put gas or other flammable materials down the sewer." Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a fraternity house for a fire in the basement. As they put that out, reports came in of manhole covers being blown out of the street, indicating a possible gasoline spill in the sewer line. That triggered evacuations at residence halls, fraternities as well as a local daycare and YMCA.  Centerpoint Energy told WCCO their crews found no natural gas leaks. People in the area were advised to continue to stay aware and call 911 if they smell gas. No one was hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What to do on July 4th weekend in the Twin Cities

🇱🇻 The 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance festival is happening now in downtown St. Paul. The Ordway, St. Paul Cathedral, Xcel Energy Center and others are hosting performances through July 4 — check out the lineup. Prices vary. 🎩 Prom season isn't over yet! If you missed out, make up for it at Back 2 The Prom at the Granada Theater on Friday, a queer-centered community prom and drag show. 18+, $10. 🎭 Queer artists showcase Q-STAGE returns to Red Eye Theater with two new plays this weekend only: "KINFOLX," where a queer council debates leaving Earth, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
newscenter1.tv

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove is a bustling city in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It's a key destination in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. It is considered a retail hub, home to the area’s largest shopping centers. It also serves as a cultural hub, home to the state’s largest Hindu temple. Maple...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
mprnews.org

The 'People's Station' KMOJ pushes forward

Located in the heart of north Minneapolis on West Broadway in the Five Points Building, KMOJ would surprise any bicentennial time travelers who knew it as a barely-there operation spread between two apartments in the Glenwood Projects. It crept onto local airwaves with a budget of less than $50,000. Sometimes records would skip on-air after someone stomped on the floor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Maplewood woman stole millions in COVID relief funds

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.Takara Hughes, 35, of Maplewood, and Tequisha Soloman, 39, of Las Vegas, allegedly submitted fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits meant to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.While Solomon and Hughes resided in Nevada or Minnesota, court documents allege that they falsely claimed they lived in Los Angeles or San Diego and worked as hairstylists in California. California's Employment Development Department paid Solomon at least $37,000 and Hughes at least $46,000 in...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Feds want 6 1/2 years for former MPD Officer in Floyd case

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of up to six-and-a-half years for former Minnesota Police Officer Tou Thao. Thao is one of three ex-MPD officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Prosecutors argued for the sentence Thursday for the sentence, which would mirror what they requested for former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng in the same case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Sheriff Investigating Possible Triple Murder, Double Suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS -- Law enforcement in Ramsey County are investigating after recovering the bodies of three children and a woman from a lake. On Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m, Maplewood Police Officers and Firefighters were called on a report of a possible suicide. Responding officers found a man dead. In...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy