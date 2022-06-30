ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccines now available in Hall for young children

By Conner Evans
The Times
 5 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old are now available in Hall County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months and older should get vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines help prevent severe infections and limit the spread of the virus, CDC recommendations state.

Children will get a smaller dose of the vaccine than teens or adults based on their age on the day of the vaccination. The Department of Health for District 2, which includes Hall County, has Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines available for children, and Moderna vaccines, which are also approved for the youngest age group, should arrive soon, said Natasha Young, a spokesperson for the department.

Walk-ins are welcome, or people may set up an appointment, Young said.

So far, few parents have taken the opportunity to get their young children vaccinated in the district, which covers northeast Georgia. The department received vaccines last Thursday, June 23, and only 13 children 5 years old or younger have received their first shot of the vaccine so far, she said.

The department recommends patients consult their pediatric or family medicine doctor before getting the COVID-19 vaccinating their children, Young said.

Pfizer requires three doses for children 6 months to 5 years old for a complete series, while Moderna only requires two doses, according to CDC guidelines.

The Hall County Health Department is located at 1290 Athens St.

Longstreet Clinics has Moderna vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years old, said Erin Williamson, a spokesperson for Longstreet. All Northeast Georgia Physician family medicine and pediatric practices have vaccines available as well.

Walgreens has vaccines available for patients 3 years and older at Hall County locations.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site visit vaccine.gov.

Hall County COVID-19 cases are up slightly in recent weeks, according to Department of Health data as of June 27, and the community transmissibility level is medium. About 51% of county residents are fully vaccinated, a number that has stagnated in recent months, according to Department of Health data.

On June 28, 27 patients in the Northeast Georgia Health System were COVID-19 positive. At the beginning of April, NGHS shifted to updating COVID-19 data weekly, whereas before it updated the number of positive patients and other statistics daily. About 33% of positive patients were unvaccinated, and 50% of those in critical care were unvaccinated, according to NGHS data.

