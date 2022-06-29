ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC lawmakers discuss budget, disagreements mount

By DeJuan Hoggard
In a Wednesday meeting in downtown Raleigh at the Legislative Office Building, joint members of the state legislature met to outline what all is included in the recently released 192-page state budget .

And of course, what was left out.

"There's so much we can do for people's back pockets and this budget just falls short on just about every measure," said Democrat representative Graig Meyer, who represents Orange and Caswell counties. "Republicans will tell you, 'oh we're doing more'. But when you have families that are hurting, those families have a bottom line. They know what is enough. And sometimes more is not enough."

State lawmakers have a $6 billion dollar surplus heading into budget talk and proposals that they were tasked with figuring out how to spend.

Among the budget's top highlights:

  • 2% of sales tax revenue to cover declining transportation revenue
  • $70M to increase teacher supplement pay, including raising starting teacher salary and school employees to see a 4% raise or minimum $15/hour; whichever is greater
  • $32M for school safety equipment and training; includes funding for more School Resource Officers (SROs)
  • $80M set aside for the retention and recruitment of state employees
  • 1% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for state retirees
  • a "healthy" rainy day fund

Some, like Rep. Meyer, believe with a budget sum of $27.9 billion dollars, believe not enough money is going in the right hands. "We're in the best financial position that this state has ever been," Meyer said. "But, people are hurting right now. And this budget does not help people in their back pockets the way that we have the ability to do it."

Durham educator, Dr. Turquoise Parker has been in education for more than a decade. While she, among others, will receive a raise -- she wants North Carolinians to exercise their right to vote who otherwise choose not to. "There are a lot of folks who do not vote because they don't think their votes actually impacts anything," said Parker. "And I would like to impress upon our citizens of North Carolina that I am an example of your vote."

Forsyth County Republican representative Donny Lambeth said, "A lot's changed since we were last here and voted on the budget in November in terms of the economy and the possibility of a recession. And we met with economists and we were cautioned to be very careful because they do believe we are on the early stages of a recession."

This budget fails to introduce Medicaid expansion and doesn't offer any additional tax cuts that were previously debated in prior budgets.

"I think there's some people who won't like it," said Lambeth. "I think there's a lot more people that like it than don't like it."

"Your vote matters because people who make a difference in that, in the lives of all these folks, are in the general assembly on Jones Street and they are there because someone voted for them or someone did not," said Parker.

The Richmond Observer

N.C. $27.9 billion budget receives final votes, now heads to the governor

Orth Carolina’s proposed $27.9 billion budget received final votes Friday and now heads to Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s desk for a vote. The Senate voted 36-8 and the House 82-25. On Thursday, the House originally voted 84-28 but changed to 85-27, with a similar vote in the Senate, changing from 37-10 to 38-9. Given the bipartisan support from both chambers, it will most likely survive a possible veto by Cooper.
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. teacher 'grateful for any raise' in state budget plan

RALEIGH, N.C. — Both the North Carolina House and Senate gave their approval to the 2022 Appropriations Bill Friday. This bill is not a new budget. Instead it makes adjustments to the budget that state lawmakers passed last year. It includes a bigger pay raise for teachers than expected, a 4.2% bump instead of 2.5% over two years.
ashevilleteaparty.org

NC Budget: Tyrannical Overreach In Session that Republicans Vote For! Don't Remain Silent!

Https://thefederalistpress.org/2022/06/30/nc-2022-budget-tyrannical-overreach-in-session/. an unvaccinated person could easily be labeled a public health rish under this current totalitarianism! Asl yourself how those of us NOT in the registry won't be tracked and placed on the 'unvaccinated' list? What is the criteria to be quarantined in HB 103? There isn't any. Some unelected official just has to declare you a public health risk!
WCNC

New North Carolina laws in effect on July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the start of a new month, new laws are now in effect in North Carolina. While the fight over the future of abortion laws in the Tar Heel State will loom large over the General Assembly heading into elections this fall, some other pieces of major legislation are already taking effect.
WITN

Gov. Cooper signs hemp bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a hemp bill into law that will keep hemp legal in North Carolina and allow small businesses that sell CBD and hemp products to remain open. The state Senate passed Senate Bill 455 Wednesday and it headed to Cooper’s desk, where...
whqr.org

Marcia Morgan will step into State Senate District 7 race against Michael Lee

On Friday evening, Marcia Morgan accepted the Democratic nomination to run for North Carolina Senate District 7. Morgan served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, retiring with the rank of Colonel before returning to work for the Pentagon as a contractor. She previously ran for the North Carolina House in District 19, challenging State Representative Ted Davis in 2018 and Representative Charlie Miller in 2020.
WFMY NEWS2

Teacher raises included in proposed NC state budget

RALEIGH, N.C. — The newly proposed $27 billion state budget has a lot in store for school employees. If it's approved, teachers would get a 4% raise. Bus drivers and other school employees would also get a 4% bump or move to $15 an hour. "These significant increases continue...
carolinajournal.com

N.C. House votes to decrease state’s alcohol regulations

The North Carolina House passed H.B. 768, the 2022 ABC Omnibus, by a vote of 100-9 Wednesday afternoon. The extensive bill is designed to decrease regulations on bar owners and expand the freedom of alcohol transportation and sales. North Carolina is one of 17 states where liquor sales are still controlled by the government. The North Carolina Bar Owners Association (NCBOA) has pushed for these reforms in the past and a few of their key points are included in the bill.
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina doing about inflation? State prepares for future ‘economic turmoil’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There isn’t anything specifically in North Carolina’s $27.9 billion 2022 budget that offers relief for consumers for the fast-rising prices. “Heading into this short session, North Carolinians told us the strain inflation was having on their family’s finances was one of their top concerns,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) said in a release. […]
nsjonline.com

WHATLEY: NC voters deserve the confidence of basic ballot protections

In North Carolina, we have strong election laws which are designed to prevent voter fraud and ensure the integrity of our elections. These laws, along with the tremendous efforts of thousands of volunteer observers, poll workers, and poll judges, allowed North Carolina to avoid many of the election messes that plagued some other states in 2020.
carolinajournal.com

Two changes needed to voting rights in the North Carolina Constitution

Two corrections should be made to Article VI, “Suffrage and Eligibility to Office,” of the North Carolina State Constitution this year. The first would remove a racist relic of our past, and the second would add protection of our voting rights against ambitious politicians of the future. First,...
WBTW News13

North Carolina hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It appears North Carolina’s hemp industry will avoid a shutdown. The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law. The Senate voted for a House measure that keeps lawful the production and sale of industrial hemp and […]
