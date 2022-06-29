ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Jeannie’s Used Books in Portsmouth forced to move over 250K books, needs new space

By Kiahnna Patterson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhAu9_0gQCxhmf00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local businesswoman is looking for help in her next chapter. Her used bookstore is being forced to move out of its space.

Jeannie’s Used Books has been in a small strip mall on High Street near Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth for 22 years.

“To me, books are my friends,” said Jeannie. “I’ve always escaped into books because that’s where I feel most comfortable.”

Over the years, her collection has grown to over 250,000 books.

In April, she received a notice to move by the end of May. She requested for a little more time and now she must move by September.

“I’ve raised 8 grandchildren in here, and I think they are more upset than I am because they grew up here.”

Kline Realty tells 10 On Your Side the owners believe there is an issue when it comes to splitting the water costs with the neighboring unit. The owners are sympathetic, yet feel both tenants should move.

Hunt said in two decades, that was never an issue.

“I’ve been here 22 years and I’ve never had an issue with sharing the water meter before. We’ve always spilt it 3 ways,” she said. “I feel like somebody has control of my life and they are making me do something that’s not fair. I don’t think it’s fair but it is their building, it’s private and they have the right to do what they want.”

Scott Orlins, a loyal customer, says he wants Jeannie to stay.

“People don’t realize what a historic place this is. It’s just incredible what she’s offering and the services that she provides,” said Orlins. “It would be a loss to Portsmouth and a loss to the whole area. It’s a shame when you take a small business owner and then you force them to close down and there’s very little that she can do about it.”

Hunt said she is having a hard time finding another store.

“Now I’m looking for a new place to go and with the rent being so high and I need quite a big space. There are not many places out there!”

She predicts it may need about two months to pack and move.

“It’s going to take a village to move this. I think I have a village behind me. I do I have some great people that come in here.”

She may have to close temporarily until she finds a new space.

“I’m not ready to retire, I need somewhere to go every day!” She adds, “I’m not going to let that happen, there’s too many people who want to keep me open.”

Some of her customers are dropping off boxes and volunteering to help her move.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE .

If you would like to help locate a space or volunteer to assist with the move, call 757-398-3331.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hampton.gov

Downtown Hampton Live: The Rhondels

Join us this Saturday for a free concert featuring The Rhondels. View all calendars is the default. Choose Select a Calendar to view a specific calendar.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Portsmouth, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Move Over#Used Bookstore#New Place
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: O's Donuts Reopens in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — If you have lived in Hampton Roads for a few years, you're probably familiar with O's Donuts in Norfolk. Ally Amory's family owned the business. But 2020 impacted businesses all over, including O's. "During COVID, they just weren't sure what to do with O's. They knew...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

City to pay for hotel rooms after NN apartments condemned

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. City to pay for hotel rooms after NN apartments condemned. Man found dead following shooting on First Ave in …. America’s favorite fast food chain unchanged for …. Taco Bell unveils Big Cheez-It Tostada and Crunchwrap …. Chopper 10 Ocean View Beach. Service...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Southeast Community Pharmacy Fills Years-Long Void In Newport News Community

NEWPORT NEWS-The Southeast Community of Newport News has been without a local pharmacy for the past few years. Dr. James Mitchell filled the void when he officially opened his independently-owned pharmacy, Southeast Community Pharmacy, in January 2022. The pharmacy is located at 2315 Jefferson Ave., in Southeast Shopping Center. His...
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy