ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Vets recommend using sedatives to calm pets that are afraid of Fourth of July fireworks

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe noise from fireworks may have already started in some Connecticut neighborhoods ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, causing some extra stress for pet owners. Experts at VCA Animal Hospitals say around a third of dogs show severe aversion to loud...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
pawmypets.com

Dog Starved & Beaten Fights For Her Life, Maintains Kissing Her Vets

Vets are surprised the skinny pup with a history of scaries desires only to provide love to her saviors. A household in Johnson County, Kansas found a canine so weak and skinny that the small furbaby could not stand on her own. She was so sick that her saviors doubted if the canine would survive the extent of abuse she had endured.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
pawmypets.com

Lonely Shelter Cat Spends Months Waving At Everybody Who Walks By

Greater than anything, Vali intended to be seen. But stuck amongst a lot of other lovable cats at the Community Cat Club, the 10-year-old tuxedo really did not get so much as a second look from possible adopters. So she started waving to everyone who passed by her kennel. “Her...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
petguide.com

Devastating Statistics Show an Increase in Euthanasia of Cats and Dogs

According to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters, for the first time in five years, the number of dogs and cats killed in U.S. shelters increased from 347,000 to 355,000. This devastating data is the result of an increase in uptakes after shelters reopened after being closed in 2020 – the following year recorded 8.1 percent more abandoned cats and dogs across the United States. The sudden changes seem to have impacted dogs more than cats, with the intake increased by nearly three times the rate of the adoptions! It’s not looking good for felines, either, as they remain most at risk, with a euthanasia rate twice higher than that of dogs.
ANIMALS
Franklin County Free Press

Meet Nala and Boomer, pets of the week

Meet Nala and Boomer, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has lots of adorable pets who are looking for forever homes. While Lemon and Tangerine would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
GMA

July 4th fireworks can be stressful for dogs. These 6 tips can keep them calm and safe

The Fourth of July rings in the peak of summer quite literally as fireworks fly into the sky from cities to backyards alike. While the celebration is often colorful and exciting, it is also a time that can be very loud and frightening for dogs around the country, causing it to be the weekend more pets go missing than any other time of the year, according to the American Kennel Club.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedative#Firework#Sedation#Vets#Pet Owners#Vca Animal Hospitals
PetsRadar

4th of July dog safety: 10 ways to keep your pets calm this holiday

Whether it’s fireworks or loud music, here are our top tips on how to calm dogs on 4th of July and prevent them from going missing this holiday season. Our top tips on how to calm dogs on 4th of July can easily be applied to any holiday throughout the year and they’re equally helpful when it comes to common loud noises your dog may encounter on a day-to-day basis wherever you live.
PETS
Hampton Times

Local veterinarian turns 85, still helping pets

As a child, Don Shields always had an affinity for two things – pets and medicine. Years later, when it came time to pursue an area of study in college, becoming a veterinarian made perfect sense. It’s been about six decades since Shields embarked on a path that would...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Insider

Why some dogs are more scared of fireworks than others

Almost half of dog owners said that their dog was afraid of loud noises, according to a 2013 study. Fireworks can trigger your dog's fight or flight response, which may cause them to run and hide. Your dog may be more scared if they are older, female, neutered, or cross-bred.
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
petsradar.com

Doberman vs Rottweiler: Which breed is best for you?

Doberman vs Rottweiler? If you’re looking for a large, protective breed, you may be considering adding one of these generous giants to your home. In the blue corner, Dobermans have a reputation for fearlessness, alertness, loyalty, and intelligence. Over in the red corner we’ve got the Rottweiler, a breed known for his confident, courage and loyalty.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy