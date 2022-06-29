ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Vernon College brings back paramedic training program

By Andrea Aguilar
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rp5uq_0gQCvBEb00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Vernon College is bringing back its paramedic training and is planning to hold its first class of paramedics since the program ended six years ago.

The pandemic hit frontline workers hard, and this program making a comeback will help local paramedic staff as well as the public.

For over 25 years Vernon College provided paramedic training classes for many students, and it’s coming back after closing down in 2016.

“This is the return of the paramedic program [through] Vernon College into our area, and parademics are the highest level of pre-hospital care provider that’s able to run on an ambulance, so they are the highest level of care,” Paramedic Program Coordinator Nicholas Long said. “People respond to their houses and emergencies, so it is great to be able to return the education back to this area, so we can start producing more paramedics for our area.”

Burkburnett father-daughter powerlift duo win national championship

Students will go through rigorous courses to prepare them for any situation.

“In their training, they get hands-on,” Long said. “Not only are we in there in the classroom teaching them, they are out there making practical application.”

The pandemic put many health care workers on the frontlines to help others, and many have not stopped working since then, causing a shortage of paramedics.

“This has been a big strain,” Director of Archer City Ambulance Pat Bryan said. “One week we are working 51 hours on the truck, the next week we work 117, and so it’s a little exhausting.”

“We had to go to work whenever everybody else was shutdown at home, so it’s a large need,” Long said. “These paramedics, EMTs that are working out on the field right now are tired, they are exhausted. They been emotionally and physically strained because of the demands of the job when Covid first started.”

Service held for Cunningham Elementary secretary following tragic accident

Long said training upcoming paramedics will take a load off the demand of the ones working in the field right now.

“Vernon College is the only area-wide college that has had paramedic class, which they haven’t had in several years now,” Bryan said. “To get local personnel for any service, we are totally dependent upon that program, whether it’s basics, advanced, paramedic, we are all on a paramedic shortage right now; we are down to two parademics.”

With such a severe shortage, Bryan is hopeful for the program’s return.

“I’m very excited that’s coming back,” Bryan said. “[It] gives us all a little bit of hope that maybe things will start to get back to normal.”

Classes are set to start Monday, August 22. The paramedic program will take two years to complete for a brand new student.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD names new Kirby Middle School principal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has named Alston Calliste as the new principal at Kirby Middle School. Calliste was previously employed by Hirschi High School as their head soccer coach. Many commenters on the WFISD Facebook announcement were quick to congratulate him. Principals for Cunningham Elementary, Crockett...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of WF teams up with SAFB for Fourth in the Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is hard at work preparing for this year’s Fourth in the Falls. For the first time ever, the city and Sheppard Air Force Base have joined forces to host this event. Usually they alternate between hosting it at SAFB...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Former superintendent of the Wichita Falls I.S.D. named Deputy Supt. in Victoria I.S.D.

Michael S. Kuhrt VICTORIA, Texas – Board members in the Victoria I.S.D. have named Michael S. Kuhrt as Deputy Superintendent. Kuhrt will start July 5, 2022. Kuhrt most recently served as superintendent in the Wichita Falls I.S.D. He started there in 2015. As the Deputy Superintendent, he will oversee Business Services, Talent, Acquisition, Support, and Retention (TASR), Maintenance, Technology, Transportation,...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Burkburnett, TX
Local
Texas Education
Vernon, TX
Sports
Vernon, TX
Education
newschannel6now.com

Faith Resale & Donation Center to host grand reopening Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday marks the grand reopening of the Faith Resale & Donation Center on Old Jacksboro Highway. They had closed half the store for about six weeks to make renovations, and in that time span, they took a hit on sales. This is one of their largest revenue generators every year. Without it, they would not be able to provide the necessary items to their clients on a daily basis.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show this Sunday

DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino will host a free fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day this Sunday. The show kicks off at 9 p.m. at the casino, and free parking is available for attendees. Several promotions will also be available at the casino afterward for guests 21 or over.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet. It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
cw39.com

Family seeks mental health care as Kienlen remains jailed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — October 13, 2021 is a day local law enforcement officials won’t forget anytime soon. On that day, former United States Army Infantryman Anthony Michael Kienlen, 35, of Wichita Falls, entered into a stand-off that turned into a shootout with the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Paramedic#Vernon College
texomashomepage.com

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Casper!

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Casper is a three-month-old puppy who is very sweet, he loves people and playing with other dogs, and he is looking for a forever home!. Officials with the Humane Society said they aren’t entirely sure of Casper’s breeds, but they don’t expect Casper to grow any larger than 50 pounds.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Porter Hulme makes progress in recovery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Porter Hulme is a 10-year-old boy who has been recovering after being trapped under a one-ton truck. A dozen good Samaritans pulled over to help his brother lift it off of him. After one last surgery, Porter is being transferred to rehab and is one...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls resident celebrates 104th birthday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday was a big day for Marie Johnson, who turned 104 years old. Tim Short said Johnson has been his Wednesday lunch date for the last 11 years as part of his Meals on Wheels route. When asked what the secret to a long life...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local farm holds 4th of July celebration

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early Fourth of July celebrations started at Kings Good Vineyard and Berry Farm with a fundraiser for Holy Family Classical Academy’s upcoming school year. “This is a general fundraiser for our school. It’s just a good opportunity for families to come and get together during the summer and you know have […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler found in swimming pool in Iowa Park hospitalized

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A toddler has been hospitalized following a near drowning incident Thursday morning in Iowa Park. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, to the Iowa Park Clinic to check on a young child that had almost drowned earlier that morning. When they arrived at the […]
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Women’s Rights Protest Held in Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of women gathered to protest the overturning of Roe V Wade, saying freedom isn’t what they feel after this decision. The group of approximately 20 gathered along Northwest Ferris Drive from about 10 this morning. The protest organizer, Gabby Tolle, says they just...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Texoma lake levels continue to decline

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake levels continue to decline across Texoma, so the City of Wichita Falls is approaching stage one of their drought plan. We’ve had 15 days of 100+ degree weather so far this summer and we aren’t even in July yet. It looks like...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Hang on, The Rock Has a Food Truck Giving Out Free Margaritas in Texas?

Can you smelllllllllllllllllll what The Rock is cooking!!!!! (Every a**hole writing a story on this will be making this joke and I will as well) In case you did not know, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has his own tequila company. Doing some research on it today and I discovered something very interesting. The Teremana Tequila company has a food truck where they give out FREE food and margaritas.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mother of Texas Man Who Escaped State Hospital ‘Terrified' He'll Hurt Someone

The mother of an Austin man acquitted by reason of insanity in the 2013 murder of his father is terrified for the public after his escape from a state hospital near Wichita Falls on Sunday. Leslie Ervin said when her son, 29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin, who she calls Lex, was...
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls water bills may increase by 9%

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials have proposed to the City of Wichita Falls a 9% increase on residents’ water bills for them to afford the increased cost in the chemicals used to clean the drinking water. “The overall average for our chemical budget is up 43%,” Daniel Nix,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Man Escaped from North Texas State Hospital Considered Dangerous

Police are currently on the lookout for Alexander Scott Ervin. He's considered armed and dangerous. I know here in Wichita Falls when you hear North Texas State Hospital, you probably think of the location off of Kemp Boulevard. This story is actually coming out of the Vernon facility. On Sunday night, Alexander Scott Ervin scaled an eight foot fence and escaped the facility. As of the posting this morning, he is still on the run.
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy