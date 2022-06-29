ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Man charged after stabbing near Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck Saturday near the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, according to police.

Police were called Saturday night to the area of the 3rd Avenue North beach access for reports of a stabbing, according to a police report. Officers found a 43-year-old woman with a stab wound to the neck. They determined the stabbing happened just south of the 3rd Avenue North and Boardwalk area.

The woman was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

Multiple witnesses described the suspect to police and he was tracked down using the city cameras, according to the report.

Rick T. Romig, 28, was found near 8th Avenue North and was arrested, according to police. He was identified as the suspect by witnesses. He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Romig is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday evening, according to online booking records.

