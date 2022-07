The Boston Bruins have finally found a new head coach. Jim Montgomery is the guy, according to the Worcester T&G's Joe McDonald. Montgomery is just the third head coach the Bruins have hired since 2007. The two previous head coaches in Boston -- Claude Julien and Bruce Cassidy -- both enjoyed tremendous success. Cassidy was fired on June 6, a couple weeks after the Bruins lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO