ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Here’s how Woody Williams received his Navy vessel honor

By Anna King
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Un9wY_0gQCriJI00

GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – As the nation remembers the Medal of Honor Recipient and World War II veteran, Woody Williams, two of his long-time friends, who initiated his Navy boat honor, tells 13 News his story.

“When Ron approached Woody about getting a Navy ship named in his honor, Woody looked at Ron and he said, ‘Ron I’m not dead yet.’ And Ron said, ‘Woody, I’ve done my homework, they can name a ship after a living person.’ Since Woody is our hero, Ron put together a packet of letters, a resolution and the rest is history,” explained friend, Cheryl Wrobleski.

Last World War II Medal of Honor recipient, WV native Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams dies at 98

But her husband, and Woody William’s marine friend, Ron Wrobleski, explains it wasn’t exactly that easy.

“I had spent many, many hours working on this. I was interviewed on the Today Show, radio stations all over the country, and we sent in well over 70,000 signatures and petitions from 49 states,” says Ron.

The Secretary of the Navy told him they had submitted the largest folder ever, but it all paid off when it came together.

“We were elated. Just to go to the ship christening in San Diego, to watch Woody – he went up and down those ladders like he was 20 years old. He was 90 something,” explained Cheryl.

And they say they were even happier Williams lived to see it happen.

“I think they were kind of waiting for Woody to pass away before naming the ship – and that’s what I did not want. I think we honor people after it’s too late and so it was really great that the Secretary of the Navy decided they were going to go ahead and name that after Woody. And it was well deserved,” says Ron.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The ship is home-based in San Diego, but the model resides in their home.

As a memory, they will cherish their long-time friend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
NBC San Diego

Big Bay Boom 2022: Where to Watch, How to Get There

San Diego’s longtime Fourth of July tradition, the Big Bay Boom, returns next week. The Fourth of July event typically draws about 500,000 spectators who line up their chairs and blankets along the waterfront hours before the fireworks show. The show starts at 9 p.m. The show will be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Williams
viatravelers.com

41 Best & Fun Things to do in San Diego, California

There’s never a shortage of things to do in San Diego, California. Dubbed “America’s Finest City”, San Diego is packed with world-famous attractions, top-rated restaurants and bars, and miles of pristine beaches. But if you’re looking for something a little off the beaten path, here are the best and most fun things to do in San Diego that will show you a side of the city you never knew existed!
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Lakeside golf course taken over by crows

SAN DIEGO — Residents in one Lakeside neighborhood say they’ve noticed a growing population of crows recently. The birds have made the Willowbrook Golf Course & Grill in Lakeside their new destination every night. The people who live there are describing it as an 'invasion.'. “I’d say there’s...
LAKESIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

UCSD cuts Seuss loose

“Many prestigious universities are experiencing a moment of reckoning in this moment,” says Wanda Buttert, Chief Officer of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Purging at UCSD. “Yale, for instance, is wrestling with the fact that its founder Elihu Yale was a slave trader. Our school was founded centuries later than Yale, but you’re never too young to be stained by America’s racist underpinnings. It is well known that several of Dr. Seuss’s books were recently removed from publication due to their problematic portrayal of both Asians and Africans, two groups that have historically struggled here. Think of the noose in the library named for Dr. Seuss’s alter ego Ted Geisel, or the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the wake of covid-19. So while it’s true that Seuss’s widow once donated $20 million to the university, and that the Geisel Trust gave his longtime La Jolla home to the school in 2019, it’s also true that we cannot build a better, more inclusive future while holding on to the more shameful aspects of our past. So we’re selling the house on Mount Soledad known as Seuss’s Roost, from which he probably kept a lookout for people of color invading his beloved seaside enclave. The proceeds will go toward our DEIP fund, whose work is never done.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Medal Of Honor
thedesertreview.com

UPDATE: Seeley fire estimated to be 40% contained

The fire is estimated to be 40% contained. No homes or structures were lost. Shelter is being provided at Wilson Junior High School. The Red Cross continues to offer assistance and can be reached at (858) 790-9542. We ask for the public to remain clear of the area. Thank you...
SEELEY, CA
athomeincarlsbad.com

Red, White and BOOM in Carlsbad

The July 4th holiday is here, which means the return of Red, White and BOOM in Carlsbad, and other events. You can expect celebrations and fireworks in and around Carlsbad, and plenty of private festivities, cookouts, and picnics. And of course beach time! Expect the beaches to be crowded all weekend and parking to be a challenge!
CARLSBAD, CA
macaronikid.com

Where To See Fireworks All Weekend Long!

FREE Mission Bay Fireworks Show. Launching near Mission Bay Yacht Club. 9 pm. www.discovermissionbay.org. Oceanside Fireworks Display. Music and food trucks, 5:30 pm; Fireworks, 9 pm. SoCal Soccer Complex, 3300 El Corazon Dr. Parking, $12. www.ci.oceanside.ca.us. Celebrate Early on July 3 @ SeaWorld San Diego. Ignite Fireworks at SeaWorld. End...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
kusi.com

List of all the Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July?. The annual Big Bay Boom will take place at 9:00 PM over San Diego Bay, but there are many other places to watch fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday. All the shows start at 9:00 PM. Below...
SAN DIEGO, CA
gbsan.com

10 Things About Ron Araujo & Mission Federal Credit Union

“Argue for your limitations and, sure enough, they’re yours.”. Mission Federal Credit Union (Mission Fed) is the largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its members through financial education and services, providing stability and strength to help San Diegans with financial wellness and success. Banking at Mission Fed means doing good for San Diego. Mission Fed gives money back to our local communities, has helped hundreds of nonprofits and important causes, and builds deep relationships with community partners. Ron Araujo is the President of Mission Federal Services, LLC and leads Mission Fed’s “CUSO” – or Credit Union Service Organization. CUSOs provide financial services primarily to credit unions and their members and help pool resources and reduce credit union service costs. Previously, Araujo also served as Chief Financial Officer for Mission Fed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy