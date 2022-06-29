ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Nicer weather for Thursday, with lighter winds and highs into the 80’s

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds are expected to die down a bit overnight, as this cold front exits the region. We'll see a warming trend through the weekend,...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Bonneville; Butte; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho West central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 400 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockford to 21 miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Pingree, Taber, Groveland, Coxs Well Airport and Bear Trap Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Power line issue causes brush fire, blackout in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — An issue with a power line caused a brush fire and power outage in the Pocatello area on Thursday night. Around 8:50 p.m. a power line somehow ignited nearby brush in the 1900 block of West Quinn Road on Pocatello’s north side, authorities said. The power line issue also knocked out power to over 700 Idaho Power customers in north Pocatello as well as in Chubbuck and between...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is now just two days away. Organizers are preparing for 200,000 people to attend the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing and the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. Fireworks are happening in other communities...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
eastidahonews.com

Soothe your palette with down-home, southern flavor at Hellfire BBQ

IDAHO FALLS – Good timing is often a critical element of one’s success in life, but for Brady Lawson and Aaron McGregor, the opposite seems to be true. The Idaho Falls duo opened Hellfire Barbecue at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when meat prices were skyrocketing. It was originally a food truck in Rexburg, but it’s now a permanent storefront in Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man airlifted to hospital following ATV crash in Southeast Idaho backcountry

On Friday at about 8:15 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was notified of an ATV accident with injuries approximately 5 miles southwest of Bancroft in the Mill Creek area. The accident was reported to have occurred at about 12:30 p.m., but was not found until the victim did not return when expected. The victim was found after family members went looking for him. The Caribou County ambulance for...
BANCROFT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in Island Park crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Friday, July 1, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry’s Lake, in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a...
ISLAND PARK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Thunderstorms
Post Register

Local cowboy injured during Ranch Rodeo

BLACKFOOT -- A Blackfoot cowboy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. In response to a post on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page, Cole Lewis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
eastidahonews.com

ISP investigating three separate crashes on I-15 near Shelley

IDAHO FALLS – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 15 near Shelley after three chain-reaction crashes Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police Corporal Mike Nielson tells EastIdahoNews.com the first one occurred at 1:27 p.m. south of Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop. A sedan was in the northbound lane...
SHELLEY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Rexburg plans city wide party for Independence Day Celebration

The city of Rexburg is planning a big party to celebrate the birthday of the United States of America. It all will kick off at 10 AM that Monday morning, with a celebratory parade going down Main Street and starting near Madison Junior high school. The post Rexburg plans city wide party for Independence Day Celebration appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
pocatello.us

PARADE MAP: Pocatello's Annual 2022 Independence Day Parade

Pocatello's Annual 2022 Independence Day Parade is almost HERE. LOOK for the City of Pocatello trolley, where we will be passing out candy! The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 4, in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Thank you Historic Downtown Pocatello!
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Draft horse show set to take place in Rigby this weekend

RIGBY — A local family event will return for its second year of entertainment this holiday weekend. The Snake River Draft Horse Show is a three-day event that begins July 1. The show will run for about 2.5 hours each day at Wind River Arena, located at 70 N. 4600 E. in Rigby. The event first started in 2020 and after not taking place last year, chairman of the show Wade Thornley said organizers are looking forward to being back.
RIGBY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy