ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Voucher program to help autistic kids accepting applications

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRrlt_0gQCqWhf00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Applications are now being accepted for a voucher that helps cover the costs of certain things that help children with autism.

Families with children ages three to 17, who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and do not make more than $4,625 a month, are eligible to apply.

The voucher can be used for respite care for caregivers, sensory or safety equipment, and other support services.

“I’m 100% behind it. It helps these families be easier in their day, which is our goal. Kids get to stay home. Kids get to be successful and not be in chaos all the time. That’s our goal,” said Katherine Barchenger, the state autism coordinator for the North Dakota Department of Human Services.

Families have to apply every year and this state fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30 of next year. Bachenger says families can apply until the money runs out.

To apply, families must complete the ASD Voucher program application or contact the North Dakota Department of Human Services at 701-328-4630 or dhsautism@nd.gov.

Families should submit the completed application and required documentation by mail, email or fax to the department’s Medical Services Division, to Katherine Barchenger, at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 325, Bismarck, N.D. 58505-0250, dhsautism@nd.gov or fax 701-328-1544.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Nearby states welcomed into North Dakota Substance Use Disorder Voucher Program

Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Human Services says the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Voucher Program will soon be extended to licensed treatment providers in states on the border of North Dakota. Originally established in 2016, the SUD Voucher Program was created to support eligible residents of North Dakota who need assistance […]
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

DHS reports first monkey pox case in state resident

Wisconsin has its first confirmed case of monkeypox. The Department of Health Services has identified the state’s first confirmed case of ortho poxvirus presumed to be monkey pox. The case is in a Dane County resident, that person is currently isolating and DHS reports the risk remains low for the general public. As of June 30 there have been 396 confirmed monkey pox and ortho pox cases in the U-S. DHS, federal, state and local partners are working to investigate and monitor the current outbreak. The greatest risk for transmission of monkey pox is from prolonged face-to-face contact and exchange of bodily fluids.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
nbc15.com

$23 million grant offers new solution to Wisconsin workforce shortage

Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people earlier Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side. The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Autistic#Asd Voucher#Medical Services Division#Nexstar Media Inc
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

LaCrosse joins Wisconsin cities banning gay conversion therapy, but practice remains legal in rest of state

Although Wisconsin is home to the first openly-gay U.S. Senator, the state lags behind many others in its protection of LGBTQ people. In fact, the Wisconsin legislature has taken steps to enshrine the practice of gay conversion therapy, a practice that uses a variety of techniques meant to change someone’s sexuality, which can lead to psychological damage and suicide.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
KX News

FTC warns of cattle feed scams amid feed shortages and rising prices

Widespread drought, rising prices, and feed shortages in the Great Plains and West have created a fertile field for cattle feed scammers to take advantage of ranchers working to protect their livestock and their bottom line. In Montana, authorities are warning ranchers to treat with suspicion ads offering cattle feed at below-market prices. Ranchers report […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

First case of West Nile reported in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus disease in the state this season. The individual lives in Richland county in the southeast corner of the state and was not hospitalized. “This is the time of year when West Nile Virus activity increases, […]
BISMARCK, ND
froggyweb.com

Foods You Have To Try In Each State – What is North Dakota’s?

Every state has a food that you have to try. Like Illinois is known for the amazing italian beef, Kansas and their fried chicken dinners, Maine for their lobster rolls, Minnesota for their whitefish, Mississippi for the hot tamales, New Jersey for their pizza. But what about North Dakota? This an interesting one. North Dakota you have to try… get this… Chocolate covered potato chips! Crazy! To see a complete list of foods to try by state go here.
FOOD & DRINKS
wiproud.com

Wisconsin tacks on over 1.7k new cases of COVID-19 and ten new deaths

WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 1:52 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,517,875 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,131 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy