House sets up committee to consider Philly DA Krasner’s impeachment

 3 days ago
Pennsylvania lawmakers began a process Wednesday to study Philadelphia’s growing gun violence plague, establishing a panel that could eventually recommend impeachment of the city’s elected Democratic district attorney. The divided House of Representatives voted 114-86 to establish the five-member Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which...

Mr. Maz
3d ago

It’s this guy’s job to curb violence and to prosecute the criminals who break the law. This guy is not doing that job, time to go.

John DeMarco
3d ago

he releases murderers and has been easy on cop killers and hard nose criminals. he's part of a far left adjenda or experiment.

