NMSP checkpoints out in force during July
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State Police announced they would be conducting sobriety checkpoints across all counties in July. Saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints will also be in effect.
Story continues belo w
- Trending: City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike
- New Mexico: Are there earthquakes in New Mexico?
- Crime: APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide
- Albuquerque: City to Albuquerque: stop setting garbage trucks on fire
Meanwhile, Bernalillo County will continue its “Take a Ride On Us” program over the 4th of July holiday, offering $10 off per ride with the use of Uber Code “Liberty-22.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1