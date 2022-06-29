ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NMSP checkpoints out in force during July

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yQ7S_0gQCo1Ah00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State Police announced they would be conducting sobriety checkpoints across all counties in July. Saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints will also be in effect.

Story continues belo w

Meanwhile, Bernalillo County will continue its “Take a Ride On Us” program over the 4th of July holiday, offering $10 off per ride with the use of Uber Code “Liberty-22.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque residents follow drunk driver through neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after a fight that started with his girlfriend, then became a whole neighborhood’s problem. People living in a neighborhood near Isleta and Rio Brave told deputies someone in a grey truck had been speeding up and down their street all day long.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested for May east Central smoke shop homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Curtis Taylor III, 24, was arrested Friday night in connection to a May 8 shooting at an east Central smoke shop. Raymond Sedillo was shot that night in the parking lot of the In and Out Market at 7817 Central Ave NE and died from his wounds on May 21. Homicide detectives with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating crash on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon on the westbound on-ramp from I-40 to Atrisco Vista. Officials say the onramp is closed. No other information is available at this time.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Semi ablaze on I-40 off-ramp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A semi-truck burst into flames on the I-40 off-ramp at Atrisco Vista earlier Friday. Sky News was there to capture the scene. Details are limited but video shows the truck was completely destroyed. Smoke coming out of the trailer was also seen by Sky News. It is not yet known what caused the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman with history of fleeing in stolen cars pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Christensen has a history of fleeing from police in stolen cars. Friday, she pleaded not guilty in her latest case. Christensen is accused of being caught in a stolen car near the Albuquerque downs in June. Police say she ran red lights, wove through traffic and it took spike trips to finally […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
police1.com

Albuquerque PD gets new delivery of LDV mobile crime labs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is now better equipped to fight crime on the go. Earlier this month, the department received two new mobile crime lab vehicles from LDV, a manufacturer of custom specialty vehicles. The vehicle comes with a lab, conference room, kitchen and bathroom, according...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD asks for help identifying teen crash, homicide victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying two teenage girls killed in a homicide early Thursday morning. APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Central and Tingley around 12:30 a.m. Two girls between the age of 14 and 18 were found dead in the car. One was 5’1″, 124 lbs. with reddish-brown […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of northeast Albuquerque murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Wade is accused of shooting and killing Dustin Banteah at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. Friday in court, Wade pleaded not guilty. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the 32-year-old Wade fighting with a girl in his apartment when they went to check on her. They say Wade and Banteah walked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#Checkpoints#Nmsp#Belo W Trending#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KOAT 7

Crews responding to fire in Albuquerque Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are responding to a fire in Albuquerque's bosque near the Rio Grande and Bridge. Smoke can be seen throughout the city. Details are limited at this time. KOAT has a crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as they become...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Investigation requested into New Mexico lawyers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of lawyers is asking the state supreme court to investigate two New Mexico lawyers that represented the Trump campaign and helped challenge local results of the 2020 presidential election. Former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez, along with more attorneys, asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to publicly investigate Mark J. Caruso and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police to expand newer digital intelligence unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newer police unit, dedicated to gathering digital evidence from cell phones, websites, and other electronic devices is on the verge of expanding in the Duke City. Albuquerque Police announced Thursday it will soon add several new analysts to its its Digital Intelligence team, a key part of the city’s push to solve […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRQE News 13

Man accused of getting violent while shoplifting in the Metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Clark is accused of getting violent with security and shoplifting from stores in multiple robberies. The 30-year-old is accused in at least eight robberies between August and April of this year at several Walmarts and Target stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas. Officials say he stole nearly $33,000 at Target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nonprofit gathering items for Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angels Acts of Kindness were gathering items to donate to families affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Saturday. They were at their southeast location on Central near Moon all morning collecting toiletries, clothes, and cleaning products. They’re also accepting gift cards. The items will now be taken to Las Vegas and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
news9.com

Authorities Arrest Carjacking Suspect In New Mexico

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say Sena was on foot at the time of his arrest and was not in possession of a vehicle or a weapon.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KRQE News 13

Westside Albuquerque fire burns two townhomes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday morning around 6 a.m. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a two-story townhouse at the 5700 block of Pinnacle Peak Ct. near Unser and McMahon. Officials say when firefighters arrived on scene a townhouse, under construction, was engulfed in flames and had spread to a neighboring townhouse. According to AFR […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell PD build case against suspected serial car burglar

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe to be connected to at least 10 car burglaries that happened between June 26 and 29. They say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, on vehicle-burglary warrants from two other New Mexico counties. Through surveillance video, police saw the suspect […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas community confused over HOA rules

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – People living in a New Mexico community are up in arms over a recent move by their homeowner’s association. They’ve suddenly been told they can’t park work vehicles on their property unless it’s in a garage. Many argue it’s a rule that is impossible for some of them to follow. […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy