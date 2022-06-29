The 18 Best Kitchen Tools Under $20

You’ll notice quite a few of the products on here are not literally called “tinted moisturisers”. But for all intents and purposes, they are. Consider them the love children of a moisturiser and a foundation. Of course, it is not a particularly new idea – Laura Mercier introduced the concept to the world in 1996. What is new, however, is how much they have evolved since then. The initial point of a tinted moisturiser was to deliver a super light, barely there foundation that had skincare properties. It was/is great for anyone uncomfortable with heavy foundations, anyone seeking a lighter foundation to wear in warmer weather and anyone with dry or dehydrated skin. The problem was the shade range was so pitiful that it excluded a good proportion of makeup wearers. That has changed. Fenty’s offering alone comes in 25 shades. The formulations on the market are now also more considered; yes, they deal with boosting hydration, but many are also infused with antioxidants and SPFs, which protect the skin from sun damage and is also helpful for those with pigmentation issues. These fancier iterations understand that while many want a lightweight, skin-like finish, they also want good coverage. Which sounds like an oxymoron, but with this new breed of tinted moisturisers, it is possible. Hence, everyone can now get what they want in a base.

SKIN CARE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO