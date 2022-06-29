ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack in the Box Celebrates J-Hope’s ‘Jack in the Box’ Album by Giving BTS ARMY a Gift

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

Jack in the Box is all in on supporting J-Hope ‘s upcoming debut solo album. On Wednesday (June 29), the fast-food chain announced it would be giving fans a free drink in the K-pop star’s honor.

“I love anything named after me annnddd Sprite. This Friday use the code ANDSPRITE in the Jack in the Box app to redeem a FREE Medium Sprite with any purchase. #IYKYK #JackInTheBox,” the company tweeted, referencing the title of J-Hope’s LP, which also happens to be Jack in the Box , as well as the idol’s well-documented love of Sprite.

Jack in the Box has been teasing its excitement over the BTS member’s coming studio set — out July 15 — ever since it was announced, writing, “I knew J-Hope was my bias for a reason…can’t believe he wrote an album in my honor” on Monday evening and followed it up just an hour later with an amusing riff on the popular Spider-Man pointing meme.

Meanwhile, J-Hope is readying the release of the album’s first single, “ MORE ,” which will be unleashed on Friday via Big Hit Music as the very first solo release in the wake of the band’s not-quite-hiatus to focus on their music careers as individual artists.

Even with a stream of solo projects likely on the way, BTS continues to reign supreme as a band. Earlier this month, they released their new compilation album Proof , which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned the septet their sixth career chart-topper, and they’re currently working on their upcoming video game BTS Island: In the SEOM .

Check out Jack in the Box’s J-Hope-centric Sprite deal below.

