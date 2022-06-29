ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Beach, MI

Eldon Pierson, 32

sanilacbroadcasting.com
 3 days ago

Eldon Pierson, age 32 of Harbor Beach, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, from injuries sustained in a...

www.sanilacbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Your 2022 guide to 4th of July in the Thumb area

Whether you want to see them all or are just finding the one closest to home, with the 4th of July coming up this weekend, there are plenty of fireworks– and safety tips– to enjoy around the Thumb area!. Lexington holds the first fireworks of the summer tonight,...
LEXINGTON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Two women injured in Lexington Township crash

Sanilac County Sheriff deputies responded very early morning on June 29 to a report of a two vehicle rollover crash in Lexington Township. The call came in around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, with deputies responding, along with officers from Croswell Police Department, and Michigan State Police, to the accident scene on East Peck Road near Wixson Road. Deputies determined that a 48-year-old Croswell woman was driving west on East Peck Road in her 2008 GMC Sierra when she crossed the centerline, striking a 2000 Toyota Avalon head-on. The 2008 GMC Sierra overturned onto its passenger side, pinning its driver, as well as the Avalon’s driver, a 40-year-old woman from Lexington, into their vehicles. With both women pinned, the Croswell and Lexington Fire/Rescue crews worked together to free them both from the cars using the jaws of life.
LEXINGTON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Harbor Beach man dead after car-motorcycle crash in Hume Township

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says that intoxication was a likely factor in a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash over the weekend. Just after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, deputies were called to the intersection of M-53 and Oak Beach Road in Hume Township, and found 58-year old Imlay City man, Michael E. Karinen, and his passenger alive but injured. Investigation later showed that Karinen had been driving east on Oak Beach Road in his Subaru when he disregarded the stop sign, causing the vehicle to collide with a southbound Yamaha motorcycle. Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider, 32-year-old Eldon C. Pierson of Harbor Beach, died of his injuries at the scene. Meanwhile, Karinen and his passenger were taken to McLaren Thumb, with Karinen being transferred to an out-of-county hospital for further treatment.
HARBOR BEACH, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Drunk biker tops speeds of 115 mph during M-46 police pursuit

A 42-year-old motorcyclist from New Haven is currently lodged at Tuscola County Jail after his need for speed got him in trouble Saturday. Tuscola County Sheriff Deputy Kyle Broecker observed the New Haven man speeding along M-46/Kirk Road, with RADAR confirming a speed of 103 mph. Upon the deputy giving pursuit, the motorcyclist increased his speed of upwards to 115 mph, and was swerving around cars recklessly to get away. With it unsafe to continue the pursuit, Deputy Broecker was able to coordinate with the Mayville Police Chief to stop the man from traveling into Mayville.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Michigan State Police investigating Koylton Township crash

Michigan State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash in Tuscola County’s Koylton Township. Troopers were dispatched around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of Livermore and English Roads this past Friday, June 24. Upon arrival, they determined that a 2001 Chevy Silverado was headed west on Livermore Road when the driver failed to stop at English Road’s T-instersection, instead going through the intersection and striking a tree. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Clifford, was dead at the scene, with his autopsy scheduled for today.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Sandusky City Council award roof work bids, plan for more local street work

With bids secured for city roofing and road work, the Sandusky City Council approved several projects for the months ahead and discussed the plan for the 2024 M-46 Watermain Project at Monday night’s meeting. After sending out for bids last month for three roofing projects, the Finance Committee reported...
SANDUSKY, MI

