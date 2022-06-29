Eldon Pierson, 32

Sanilac County Sheriff deputies responded very early morning on June 29 to a report of a two vehicle rollover crash in Lexington Township. The call came in around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, with deputies responding, along with officers from Croswell Police Department, and Michigan State Police, to the accident scene on East Peck Road near Wixson Road. Deputies determined that a 48-year-old Croswell woman was driving west on East Peck Road in her 2008 GMC Sierra when she crossed the centerline, striking a 2000 Toyota Avalon head-on. The 2008 GMC Sierra overturned onto its passenger side, pinning its driver, as well as the Avalon’s driver, a 40-year-old woman from Lexington, into their vehicles. With both women pinned, the Croswell and Lexington Fire/Rescue crews worked together to free them both from the cars using the jaws of life.
