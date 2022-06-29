Eldon Pierson, 32

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says that intoxication was a likely factor in a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash over the weekend. Just after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, deputies were called to the intersection of M-53 and Oak Beach Road in Hume Township, and found 58-year old Imlay City man, Michael E. Karinen, and his passenger alive but injured. Investigation later showed that Karinen had been driving east on Oak Beach Road in his Subaru when he disregarded the stop sign, causing the vehicle to collide with a southbound Yamaha motorcycle. Unfortunately, the motorcycle rider, 32-year-old Eldon C. Pierson of Harbor Beach, died of his injuries at the scene. Meanwhile, Karinen and his passenger were taken to McLaren Thumb, with Karinen being transferred to an out-of-county hospital for further treatment.

