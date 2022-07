Throughout this course, students will become acquainted with multiple veterinary medical concepts, medical terms and scientific principles. Using an approach based on word derivation and combination, students will learn the names and etymology of various animal ailments and diseases, tests used in the analyses of diseases, as well as the treatments and therapeutic techniques used in alleviation and cure of animal health issues. This course will provide students interested in the veterinary medical fields a ground-up and comprehensive understanding of the complex language of veterinary terminology to be productive in a variety of current or future work environments and help understand more advanced veterinary fields.

UNITY, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO