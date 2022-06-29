ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity, ME

Sarah Stanley ’20

 3 days ago

Unity College Alum, Sarah Stanley, works as the Executive Director at Kennebuck Land Trust.

Jordan Baser ’20

Unity College Alum, Jordan Baser, works as an Environmental Scientist. “Unity’s distance learning program provided me the opportunity to earn my Master’s Degree in Wildlife Management and Conservation while working full time as an Environmental Scientist with the State of California. My employer supported me in furthering my education and even helped me pay for my tuition. The diversity of the classes allowed me to interact with other students from all over the country and learn how other states and organizations do their part to protect and manage the environment and natural resources in their respective regions. I was able to learn and work at my own pace and directly apply my lessons and courses toward the projects I was involved with at work.”
UNITY, ME
Jason Kaitchuck ’19

Unity College Alum, Jason Kaitchuck works as a Sportfish Biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Since graduating from Unity I have left the US fish and wildlife service and accepted a job with the Arizona Game and Fish Department as a Sportfish Biologist. I get to sample all the lakes in my region by fishing or using nets. I follow this up by writing reports on the survey efforts and management plans. Sometimes I get to hike into remote areas and sample streams for native fish with the native fish biologist. Unity prepared me well for this opportunity and helped me get a competitive edge with my master’s degree. I have been able to use some of the GIS software I was taught while in school. My goal was to land a permanent job in this field and with my master’s from Unity I was finally able to accomplish this goal and am located in beautiful northwest Arizona and loving every second of it.”
UNITY, ME

