Sarah Stanley ’20

Unity College Alum, Jordan Baser, works as an Environmental Scientist. “Unity’s distance learning program provided me the opportunity to earn my Master’s Degree in Wildlife Management and Conservation while working full time as an Environmental Scientist with the State of California. My employer supported me in furthering my education and even helped me pay for my tuition. The diversity of the classes allowed me to interact with other students from all over the country and learn how other states and organizations do their part to protect and manage the environment and natural resources in their respective regions. I was able to learn and work at my own pace and directly apply my lessons and courses toward the projects I was involved with at work.”
