INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid during the day today. We could use some rain and there’s a chance for a few spotty storms during the next few days. TODAY: We’re starting off Friday morning with temperatures in the 70s. Look for mostly sunny skies for the first part of the day. It’s going to be hot with highs in the lower 90s. High humidity will make it feel more like the middle and upper 90s.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO