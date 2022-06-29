ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

By Victoria Albert
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Wednesday that it has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. The news comes a day after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee that Cipollone expressed concerns...

MSNBC

Is Trump World paying for Jan. 6 committee witnesses’ lawyers?

During Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump lashed out wildly against her by way of his social media platform. The former president’s tirades covered a fair amount of ground, though at one point, he complained bitterly about the fact that the former White House aide had changed attorneys.
Jared Kushner
Bennie Thompson
Pat Cipollone
Liz Cheney
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Likely No Longer in Contempt, New York Attorney General Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump is likely no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena in a New York civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. In a letter filed with...
CBS News

Biden thanks governors of states where abortion is still legal

In a virtual meeting, President Joe Biden thanked nine democratic governors of states where abortion is still legal as the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade has left women to navigate a sea of legal uncertainty. Christina Ruffini reports from the White House with the latest.
POTUS
POLITICO

Democrats wasted no time in upping the pressure on Merrick Garland to prosecute Donald Trump and his associates.

House Democrats, in particular, are pushing the attorney general to act following explosive Jan. 6 testimony. What happened: House Democrats wasted no time in pushing Attorney General Merrick Garland to get more aggressive in prosecuting former President Donald Trump and his senior associates following explosive testimony from a former White House aide before the Jan. 6 committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POTUS
SFGate

Cassidy Hutchinson and the all-knowing presence of Washington's aides

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. WASHINGTON - Washington is run by aides, or at least it runs on the work of aides: the gophers, the schedulers, the advisers, the consiglieres, the speechwriters, the deputy assistant whatevers, the advance teams, the surrogates and spokespeople, the bag men and body men and boss whisperers, the young women who arrange everything and get credit for nothing. The aide is just out of frame, or blurry in the background, or seated against the wall of the conference room. Head down, taking notes, sending texts. Crafting a plan, a response, a lunch order. The aide's responsibilities can be vast or pinpoint, consequential or quotidian. But even at a lower rank, even with modest experience, an aide has a source of formidable power: proximity. The aide sees and hears and knows, because they are, simply, around.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

CBS News

