ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone, former WH counsel

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbIif_0gQCGW3l00

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who is said to have stridently warned against former President Donald Trump 's efforts to try to overturn his election loss.

It's the first public step the committee has taken since receiving the public testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, the one-time junior aide who accused Trump of knowing his supporters were armed on Jan. 6 and demanding that he be taken to the U.S. Capitol that day.

Cipollone, who was Trump’s top White House lawyer, is said to have raised concerns about the former president’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and at one point threatened to resign. The committee said he could have information about several efforts by Trump allies to subvert the Electoral College, from organizing so-called alternate electors in states Biden won to trying to appoint as attorney general a loyalist who pushed false theories of voter fraud.

Cipollone has been placed in key moments after the election by Hutchinson as well as by former Justice Department lawyers who appeared for a hearing the week before.

Hutchinson said Cipollone warned prior to Jan. 6 that there would be “serious legal concerns” if Trump went to the Capitol with the protesters expected to rally outside.

The morning of Jan. 6, she testified, Cipollone restated his concerns that if Trump did go to the Capitol to try to intervene in the certification of the election, “we're going to get charged with every crime imaginable.”

And as the insurrection went on, she says she heard Meadows tell Cipollone that Trump was sympathetic to rioters wanting to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence.

“You heard it,” Meadows told Cipollone, in her recollection. “He thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong.”

Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the chairman and vice chairman of the committee, said in their letter to Cipollone that while he had previously given the committee an “informal interview” on April 13, his refusal to provide on-the-record testimony made their subpoena necessary.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who sits on the committee, said last week that Cipollone told the committee he tried to intervene when he heard Trump was being advised by Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who wanted to push false claims of voter fraud. Federal agents recently seized Clark's cell phone and conducted a search of his Virginia home.

Clark had drafted a letter for key swing states that was never sent but would have falsely claimed the department had discovered troubling irregularities in the election. Cipollone was quoted by one witness as having told Trump the letter was a “murder-suicide pact.”

———

This version corrects Cipollone's comment on Jan. 6 as having “serious legal concerns,” not “consequences.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
NBC News

Could Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee lead to a DOJ criminal investigation?

In Tuesday’s public hearing into the January 6 Capitol riot, former aide to President Trump’s White House chief of staff Cassidy Hutchinson made some dramatic accusations about what she says the former president expected to happen on January 6 and provided key details about what was allegedly going on in the White House as the riot unfolded. NBC News’ Mark Murray and NBC News legal analyst Paul Butler break down whether Hutchinson’s allegations could lead to a possible criminal investigation by the Justice Department and whether her testimony could compel more witnesses to come forward. June 29, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Pat Cipollone
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Election Fraud#Wh#The Electoral College
MSNBC

Mike Pence broke the Constitution on Jan. 6 — but only to save it

Of the many disturbing allegations made by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, the most unnerving of them may be the claim it made in its first hearing, on June 9. In those tumultuous hours, the committee alleged, our constitutional order broke down. Pence ordered the...
POTUS
CNN

Ex-Trump attorney says Trump is taking tips from McCarthy-era playbook

Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins CNN’s Alisyn Camerota to discuss former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking testimony before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot, and what her testimony revealed about how former President Donald Trump tries to avoid accountability.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Admitting Privileges Issue Revived at Abortion Clinics

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge refused Wednesday to immediately reinstate a law requiring that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. That law was blocked in 2017 by a the judge, who said it illegally affected a woman’s right to an abortion. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
ABC News

ABC News

722K+
Followers
163K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy