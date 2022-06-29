ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

QAD’s Santa Barbara Campus Reportedly Sold to University of California

By Ryan P. Cruz
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 29-acre former QAD campus — which stands atop a hillside bluff overlooking the 101 and the ocean between Montecito and Summerland — was reportedly sold for over $100 million to the University of California in a deal that was finalized last week, according to a deed filed...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Rent Stabilization Is a Necessary Tool

It’s an old story: housing costs in our region are among the highest in the country. It’s a story we share with other desirable coastal communities. Demand is inevitably going to be high, and supply is inevitably constrained by limitations in natural resources like water, and by the need to protect the beauty — and the appeal — of this place.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Legally Challenged Santa Barbara County Off on Wrong Trail Again in Montecito

The Fourth of July isn’t just a celebration of “the last, best hope for a mankind plagued by tyranny and deprivation,” in the words of the late President Ronald Reagan. It also heralds the start of Cowboy Christmas, an annual stampede of nearly four dozen rodeos — America’s true national pastime — taking place throughout the West this month.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

“With A New Executive Director, The Common Table Foundation Embarks On A New Chapter

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA – Established in Santa Barbara in 2018, The Common Table Foundation emerged during the aftermath of the debris flow tragedy. Its mission, “Bringing us together, to celebrate all that we have in common,” serves as a simple antidote to the chronic isolation, loneliness, and divisiveness of our time. The nonprofit organization promotes authentic dialogue among people of diverse backgrounds as the essential building block of a healthy democracy. Today, the Common Table Foundation welcomes Warren Ritter as the successor to its founding executive director Todd Capps.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Summerland, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Sea and Summit’ in Santa Barbara

Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Groundwater Sustainability Fee Adopted in Carpinteria by the Carpinteria Groundwater Sustainability Agency (CGSA) Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (CARPINTERIA, CALIF. – JUNE 30, 2022) – Since formation in 2020, the Carpinteria Groundwater Sustainability Agency (CGSA; Agency) has been operating on loans and cannot continue without a revenue source to support ongoing operations and administration. The CGSA was formed by a Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) between the Carpinteria Valley Water District, City of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County Water Agency and County of Ventura to ensure long-term sustainable use of the Carpinteria Groundwater Basin through monitoring, planning, and oversight.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Prosecutors Move Against Five Cannabis Operators

Five former North County cannabis operators are scheduled for hearings this month in Superior Court in two separate cases; the charges they face include alleged perjury, unlawful cultivation and sale of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The two cases — Herbal Angels and Santa Barbara Greenland Deliveries, or...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ebby’s Organic Farm Pushed Out of Ellwood Canyon Property in Goleta￼

A Goleta family farm is downsizing after 15 years, giving up about eight acres after a new property owner began charging thousands of dollars a month for water. The farm, Ebby’s Organic Farm — named after farmer Mike Iniguez’s eldest daughter — has sold produce at the Goleta and Santa Barbara Farmers Markets, the Isla Vista Co-Op, and donated produce to organizations that provide free food, like Food not Bombs Isla Vista, Veggie Rescue, and the Isla Vista Community Fridge.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Santa Barbara#Qad#The County Assessor#Uc Investments#Ucsb
Santa Barbara Independent

New Organics Recycling Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. New Program in Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley Unincorporated Areas Begins July 1. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Californians now need to keep as much organic waste out of landfills as possible. When buried, organics such as food scraps, yard waste, and soiled or wet paper products, take up valuable landfill space, and release methane as they decompose. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and major contributor to climate change.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Nancy Lee Yox

Nancy Lee Yox of Santa Barbara, California passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022 at her home, surrounded by loving family after a long illness. She was born on October 31, 1948 in Boston, Massachusetts, the first daughter of Richard and Beverly Jones. Her early years were spent in Los Angeles, Laguna Beach and Fresno, California, moving several times during her father’s medical residencies.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Home Page | Outdoor Living

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 26, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. We’re welcoming the start of summer with a look at some spectacular outdoor spaces. I’ll let the photos...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Gets a Pandemic Performance Review

With Santa Barbara County COVID cases up 35 percent from what they were two weeks ago — but hospitalizations down 15 percent — it might seem premature to host an hour-long after-the-fact dissection of how the county Emergency Operation Management Office of Emergency Management fared during the pandemic. Based on a state-mandated “After-Action Report” prepared by a private consultant and presented to the county supervisors on June 28, the short answer is this: The dedication and professionalism of county staff — 2,200 employees who chipped in one way or the other — cannot be overstated. The public outreach effort — with no fewer than 98 press briefings — came in for serious praise, too. Likewise for the county’s early focus on economic recovery and chasing after state and federal emergency funding.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Upcoming Fourth of July Celebrations in the Santa Barbara Area

As the Fourth of July approaches, a full slate of activities are planned in and around the Santa Barbara area for locals and weekend visitors. While a return to celebrating in pre-pandemic fashion is expected, several city and state agencies are reminding citizens about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the increased risk of wildfires and personal injury.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

3411 Chuparosa Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

This timeless San Roque home sits on one of the most sought-after addresses in Santa Barbara. Greeted by a white picket fence, this 2 bed/2 bath cottage style home has been beautifully updated - including gleaming hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, and a stunning new kitchen and baths. The detached office/studio is the perfect retreat for a workspace or hobby. Enjoy an indoor-outdoor alfresco lifestyle with 2 charming, oversized exterior decks made for entertaining. The spacious and private oak-studded backyard is an oasis to be enjoyed on cool summer evenings. Additional amenities include a laundry room, fireplace, new recessed lighting and window coverings, a detached 2-car garage, new landscaping, and an irrigation system. Living in Santa Barbara has always been a lifestyle of luxury and living in one of the most desirable neighborhoods is about wanting the best to offer. San Roque is all about location, classic architecture, peaceful surroundings, and the convenience of being minutes from anywhere.
Santa Barbara Independent

Breeze and Bonnie

If there is such a thing as a beautiful boy kitten, Breeze is it!. He just arrived at the Montecito Pet Shop on the mesa and is looking for his forever home!. Breeze is a long-haired, gray tabby with looks that could kill. And he has a wonderful temperament to go right with it.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jeffrey Martin Kustal

There is but one life given you.” (from the poem “The Days in a Life”) Poet, devoted husband and father, friend, and world traveler, our beloved Jeffrey Martin Kustal peacefully ended his long battle with Parkinson’s on June 14th, passing at the age of 81. Jeff...
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ecco S. Ochoa

Ecco S. Ochoa ventured on into the next life on June 22, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California. She passed at the home of her son, Retired Superior.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cluster of New Cottages in Carpinteria

Ah, Carpinteria! Our sweet, sleepy little sister to the south. Its charming, walkable main street is inviting enough to spend an entire day meandering the antique shops, restaurants, and galleries, but it’s an artery practical enough to offer a drugstore, grocery, and pet supply shop as well. Visit on any given day, and you’ll find campers from the nearby state beach campground mingling with movie stars up for the day from L.A., especially in the bustling summer months, plus a whole lot of Santa Barbarans who just want a few relaxing hours sitting on the patio at Rincon Brewing or having a healthy snack at the Good Plow.
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy