QAD’s Santa Barbara Campus Reportedly Sold to University of California

This timeless San Roque home sits on one of the most sought-after addresses in Santa Barbara. Greeted by a white picket fence, this 2 bed/2 bath cottage style home has been beautifully updated - including gleaming hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, and a stunning new kitchen and baths. The detached office/studio is the perfect retreat for a workspace or hobby. Enjoy an indoor-outdoor alfresco lifestyle with 2 charming, oversized exterior decks made for entertaining. The spacious and private oak-studded backyard is an oasis to be enjoyed on cool summer evenings. Additional amenities include a laundry room, fireplace, new recessed lighting and window coverings, a detached 2-car garage, new landscaping, and an irrigation system. Living in Santa Barbara has always been a lifestyle of luxury and living in one of the most desirable neighborhoods is about wanting the best to offer. San Roque is all about location, classic architecture, peaceful surroundings, and the convenience of being minutes from anywhere.

3 DAYS AGO