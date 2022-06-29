Levelland PD Investigating Theft at 715 Avenue G

LUBBOCK, Texas— The juveniles who fled the scene of a crash on Tuesday were involved in a robbery earlier that day, according to LPD records. One of the suspects left the scene of the crash, and multiple good Samaritans started chasing, according to a police report. But the suspect pulled out a handgun which caused the good Samaritans to end the chase.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO