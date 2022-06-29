ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Levelland PD Investigating Theft at 715 Avenue G

wordpress.com
 3 days ago

The Levelland PD was called to 715 Avenue G on Monday...

klvtnews.wordpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 KISS FM

Yet Another Hit-and-Run Involving a Pedestrian in Lubbock

Yet another pedestrian has been injured after being involved in a hit-and-run in Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 28th in the early morning hours. Surveillance footage showed the victim, who wasn't identified, walking northbound in the 5400 block of 50th Street. It's said that...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Good Samaritans attempt catch suspect fleeing from Tuesday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas— The juveniles who fled the scene of a crash on Tuesday were involved in a robbery earlier that day, according to LPD records. One of the suspects left the scene of the crash, and multiple good Samaritans started chasing, according to a police report. But the suspect pulled out a handgun which caused the good Samaritans to end the chase.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Levelland, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Levelland, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested for stalking, found with rifles at motel

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for a gun-related charge at a motel and was later charged with stalking. An officer reported to the Satellite Motel to question Jose Martinez, 27. According to a police report, the officer detained Martinez. The officer searched the room with Martinez’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Avenue
everythinglubbock.com

LFR responding to fire at Village Square apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue was alerted to a fire at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. The call was in relation to a fire in the 6500 block of Avenue T at the Village Square apartment complex. A passerby saw the flames and called 911. According to LFR, the fire...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Man Vandalizes Wall With Graffiti, Not A Troubled Teenager

A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a building's wall. KAMC News reports that 32-year-old Jose Vasquez (pictured above) was captured on surveillance footage vandalizing the Region 17 Education Service Center building with graffiti. There have been many efforts to remove the graffiti off the building walls, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash at 66th & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash at 66th and University Ave. The crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. It involves a motorcycle and a white SUV. One person is seriously injured. Northbound traffic is blocked. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Road Closure for July 4th festivities

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked the community not to park on these roads as the area will be used for fireworks on Monday, July 4. Below is the map showing the “no access” area as well as where to get free and paid parking:
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 people displaced after fire at South Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been displaced after a fire at the Village Square Apartments on Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the structure fire near 66th and Ave. T around 2 p.m. A passerby noticed the fire and called 911. Lubbock Fire Rescue units were able to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a collision at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi got tangled in some power lines. The pole is still intact, but our crew on the scene tells us the power line was wrapped around the truck. No...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: New school zones approved in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock City Council gave final approval for school zones for three Lubbock ISD and Frenship schools. That includes Lubbock’s Carmon-Harrison Elementary and Frenship’s Oakridge Elementary and Heritage Middle School. Search for armed robber. Plainview police are looking for the gunman that...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy