Levelland PD Investigating Theft at 715 Avenue G

PLAINVIEW, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE) The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department: On Monday, June 27, 2022 at approximately 9:00 am City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a robbery at the Dollar General Store located at 1713 W. 5th in Plainview. The employee at the store reported to police that […]
Theft was reported on June 22 at the 300 block of Thomas Blvd. A citizen reported being a victim of fraud. A 23-year-old man was arrested on June 22 at the 1000 block of W. 18th St. during a traffic stop. The man was found to have an active misdemeanor warrant.
Yet another pedestrian has been injured after being involved in a hit-and-run in Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 28th in the early morning hours. Surveillance footage showed the victim, who wasn't identified, walking northbound in the 5400 block of 50th Street. It's said that...
LUBBOCK, Texas— The juveniles who fled the scene of a crash on Tuesday were involved in a robbery earlier that day, according to LPD records. One of the suspects left the scene of the crash, and multiple good Samaritans started chasing, according to a police report. But the suspect pulled out a handgun which caused the good Samaritans to end the chase.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report on Thursday provided information about a “hit and run accident” with injuries which happened early Tuesday morning in the 5400 block of 50th Street. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. An officer wrote, “When I arrived on scene I observed [the victim] lying in the roadway on his […]
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for a gun-related charge at a motel and was later charged with stalking. An officer reported to the Satellite Motel to question Jose Martinez, 27. According to a police report, the officer detained Martinez. The officer searched the room with Martinez’s...
HALE COUNTY, Texas — A man died after a crash late Thursday night on County Road 95 east of Plainview, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Jerry Alan Cox, 69, of Plainview, was eastbound on CR 95 on a 2004 Honda Foreman ES ATV, according to DPS. Cox went into a side skid, […]
Randy Plasencio Jr., 27, of Plainview: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram – state jail felony - $10,000; Unauthorized use of a vehicle – state jail felony - $10,000.
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue was alerted to a fire at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. The call was in relation to a fire in the 6500 block of Avenue T at the Village Square apartment complex. A passerby saw the flames and called 911. According to LFR, the fire...
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash that left one person seriously injured. LPD said the crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. at 66th Street and University Avenue. The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a building's wall. KAMC News reports that 32-year-old Jose Vasquez (pictured above) was captured on surveillance footage vandalizing the Region 17 Education Service Center building with graffiti. There have been many efforts to remove the graffiti off the building walls, but...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash at 66th and University Ave. The crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. It involves a motorcycle and a white SUV. One person is seriously injured. Northbound traffic is blocked. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three adults and two children have been displaced after a Thursday afternoon house fire in the 1500 block of 46th Place. Fire officials tell us it started around 4 p.m., discovered by one of the residents in the home. Lubbock Fire Rescue was able to contain...
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked the community not to park on these roads as the area will be used for fireworks on Monday, July 4. Below is the map showing the “no access” area as well as where to get free and paid parking:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been displaced after a fire at the Village Square Apartments on Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the structure fire near 66th and Ave. T around 2 p.m. A passerby noticed the fire and called 911. Lubbock Fire Rescue units were able to...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop and Marsha Sharp. 4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants left in a semi trailer in San Antonio. The driver of the truck is charged with smuggling resulting in death. The second man is accused...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a collision at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi got tangled in some power lines. The pole is still intact, but our crew on the scene tells us the power line was wrapped around the truck. No...
LUBBOCK, Texas — Costco Wholesale Corporation filed a response Thursday to a lawsuit filed against them in April by a Lubbock man. The lawsuit accused Costco of selling a pressure washer that exploded and caused injury to the man in April 2020. The lawsuit was also filed against the company that made the pressure washer, […]
The City of Lubbock water has a bad rep generally. I mean, it's not great tasting nor is it particularly forgiving but it's not... the worst? I guess the reputation is deserved, but I grew up in Lubbock and drinking my fair share of tap water and it never hurt me.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock City Council gave final approval for school zones for three Lubbock ISD and Frenship schools. That includes Lubbock’s Carmon-Harrison Elementary and Frenship’s Oakridge Elementary and Heritage Middle School. Search for armed robber. Plainview police are looking for the gunman that...
