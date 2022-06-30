ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people found dead in house in Kankakee

By Charlie De Mar, Chris Tye
 5 days ago

Three people found shot and killed in house in Kankakee 02:04

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Three bodies were found in a house in Kankakee Wednesday, and police say they are conducting a homicide investigation.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said it all started when a relative couldn't get in contact with a loved one and made the gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon. But investigators believe the victims were all shot dead sometime overnight.

At 2 p.m., police were called to a rental house at 662 W. Merchant St. The house is right across the street from AMITA Health St. Mary Kankakee Hospital between 6th Street and the Kankakee River, and also just west of the downtown business district.

A family member of the tenant of the upstairs apartment at the house reported they had conducted a welfare check on their relative – and found three men dead of gunshot wounds.

Two of the men were identified as Kyle Washington, 25, and Deontay Taylor, 24. Police have not released the identity of the third man, who was 27.

Police say the victims were friends.

Jaheim Lane identified himself as a cousin of one of the victims.

"I'm sad. I'm hurt," Lane said. "He didn't deserve this."

"We do believe the incident occurred in the overnight hours," said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis.

Illinois State Police were called to work the crime scene. It took some time for detectives to arrive.

The length of the investigation, and emotion of the day, agitated friends and family outside.

"Police walking around – you know, he's been in the house for like three, four hours, you know?" said a friend of one of the victims named Margarita. "They ain't really doing nothing."

"The reason it took so long to process the scene is we did bring in the Illinois State Police to process the scene for us," said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis. "Our officers are very good - but (state police are) excellent – and so we wanted to make sure we had very a clean crime scene."

The Kankakee chief of police said the incident was isolated and said there was no threat to the public.

CBS Chicago

Fireworks thrown at police in the Loop; second attack against CPD vehicles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fireworks were thrown at Chicago police vehicles in the Loop early Monday morning. The attack happened on Columbus and Wacker.Our crew at the scene saw cars across all lanes downtown and a heavy police presence as fireworks exploded in the street. It's unclear what led to the fireworks being set off, or if any arrests were made. This is the second incident targeting police vehicles in the city. On Sunday, a rowdy crowd attacked squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection. Video showed the crowd kicking and jumping on top of squad cars. One officer suffered minor injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Police: Three men found dead in northern Illinois home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol...
KANKAKEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Robert Crimo III is person of interest in Highland Park July 4th mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody.He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.Authorities didn't say what specific information led them to identify Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Cbs 2#Kankakee
CBS Chicago

Security cameras capture killer in homicide in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help catching a killer. CPD released video from a business near 111th and King Drive in Pullman from June 20. The video shows a man get out of a Porsche SUV and then fire several shots at someone in the passenger seat of a parked SUV as a child in the vehicle runs away. The 45-year-old victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man arrested after mace attack inside restaurant in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody after spraying mace inside a restaurant in the Loop early Sunday morning. Police noticed several people running outside the Emerald Loop Bar and Grill near Wabash and East Haddock Place around 12:53 a.m.Members of the Chicago Fire Department treated the victims, rinsing the irritant out of their eyes and helping those who were having trouble breathing.Based on descriptions from witnesses, police were able to arrest the suspect nearby.A man who was inside told us what happened. When we spoke with him, he was comforting one of the victims overcome by mace."Everybody got pretty choked up that was in the area, end up just happen to run out," he said. Several of the patrons were treated at the scene for exposure to the mace and then allowed to go home.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Witnesses describe horrific Highland Park 4th of July Parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Witnesses described an "unbelievable" mass shooting at Highland Park 4th of July Parade where six people are confirmed dead and two dozen injured.Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) represents the area and was at the event. She said it's one that she attends every year with her family. Morrison said she was with her family, ready to ride in the parade in a convertible, when the shooting happened. "My children, my grown children and my grandchildren and my husband and other relatives were all with me and other volunteers. We were just entering the ramp if he was...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Customers pepper sprayed inside Loop restaurant; Man charged

CHICAGO – A 24-year-old man has been charged following an incident at a restaurant in Chicago’s Loop in which several people were sprayed with pepper spray. Police said officers were patrolling in the 200 block of North Wabash around 1 a.m. Sunday when they saw people running out of the Emerald Loop. The group of […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death outside residential building in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death outside of a residential building in Humboldt Park Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Springfield. At about 10 a.m., a 38-year-old man was outside of a residential building when an unknown male in a dark-colored Sedan exited the vehicle and fired shots in the direction of the victim, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD releases images of suspect in January slaying of 14-year-old Javion Ivy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old boy in January.Javion Ivy was standing in the 2200 block of West Adams Street, just blocks from Chicago Bulls College Prep, on Jan. 12, when he was shot in the abdomen, police said.He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police have released images of a suspect in the shooting, and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com. 
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

Police identify 3 men found dead in Kankakee apartment

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
KANKAKEE, IL
NBC News

Police investigate after 3 men found dead in Illinois home

Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol officers checked the residence...
KANKAKEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged after shooting CPD officer in "ambush" while responding to domestic incident in Little Italy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged with attempted murder after shooting a Chicago police officer responding to a domestic incident Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. Jalen Vales, 27, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer. He is due in bond court Saturday. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the Taylor Street Apartments at 1342 W. Taylor St., an apartment building that also houses a Chicago Public Library branch on the ground floor. Police were called to the Little Italy building by a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man accused of shooting 2 people in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting two people in South Chicago in May. Joshua Lacy, 29, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal. On May 1, police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man identified as driver of vehicle that plunged into Illinois River

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
OTTAWA, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accused of shooting Chicago Police officer 3 times in 'ambush' held on $2 million bond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A judge set bail at $2 million for the man accused of shooting a Chicago Police officer in Little Italy Friday. That officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries. In court Saturday, new shocking details about the timeline of events leading up to the shooting were revealed, including new information about how the Chicago Police Department caught the man seen on camera shooting one of their own. Prosecutors in court Saturday said that on June 30 the defendant, Jalen Vales, went to the movies with a woman he had been dating. CBS 2 is not revealing her identity. Vales slept over...
CHICAGO, IL
