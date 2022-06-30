ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla's 'Loyal Service' Celebrated by Queen Elizabeth amid Her New Future Queen Status

By Simon Perry
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamilla, Duchess of Cornwall is receiving high praise for her royal work from Queen Elizabeth. On Wednesday, a senior aide at Prince Charles and Camilla's official office of Clarence House gave a report on the royal couple's work between April 2021-2022. "To quote The Queen herself, the Duchess of...

