Camilla's 'Loyal Service' Celebrated by Queen Elizabeth amid Her New Future Queen Status

Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana's legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana's descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO