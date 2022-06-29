Alzheimer's San Diego (IN PERSON): Dementia 101

July 2-3 Fireworks on Mission Bay. Mission Bay’s greatest and grandest Fourth of July tradition is back this Monday. Following a successful GoFundMe campaign begun by Mission Bay Yacht Club’s Rear Commodore Kathy Dryden, Mission Bay’s cornerstone firework celebration is returning after a decade. The show starts at 9 p.m., but arrive early to get a parking spot and front row seat on the sand. With the fireworks launching right beside the yacht club, those on the beach can also get a glimpse of SeaWorld’s own firework extravaganza beginning at 9:50 p.m. 1215 El Carmel Place, Mission Bay.
Opening New Village Arts’ theatrical season at the Flower Fields of Carlsbad Ranch is Leonard Bernstein’s New York, which pays tribute to the conductor's most cherished works from iconic musicals like West Side Story and On The Town. Featuring Johnisa Breault and Trevor Rex, Bernstein’s works are presented in a two-character format and examine his devoted connection with New York City as well as his friendships with other Broadway music titans like Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The show officially opens July 1 and runs from July 3 until the end of the month. 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad.
Explore the exhibitions and stay for the music as Oceanside's First Friday Art Walk extends into the night at OMA with two time San Diego Music Award winner, Taryn Donath. Taryn Donath and drummer Matthew Taylor run the gamut from 60's soul to jazz and swing, to funk and Latin to straight up boogie-woogie! These talented performers demonstrate their chemistry through improvisation and true spontaneity. Taryn has been described as "not your typical piano player, putting everything she has into her piano playing while belting it out with a smile!"
Executive Chef Quinnton Austin is the owner of Louisiana Purchase, a restaurant in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego that aims to “bring New Orleans to North Park” with a soulful menu of savory bites. Like many other small to midsize business owners during the pandemic, Austin (aka “Chef Q”) was forced to continually adapt to ever-changing regulations with real impacts on his business. Austin’s flexible attitude and ability to “rise to the occasion” unexpectedly created new opportunities for the restaurant, even amidst a global pandemic.
Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. SANDAG and Caltrans are hosting a virtual public meeting to get feedback on proposed transportation solutions for the Coast, Canyons, and Trails Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan. The plan evaluates all travel modes and transportation facilities to guide the development of an innovative transportation network that transforms the way people and goods move through the central San Diego region.
Meet the artists and celebrate Pride during this San Diego Tradition now in its 5th year.. PROUD+ includes artworks presented at The Studio Door from artists working in 13 states who identify as LGBTQ+. Curated with the support of Alyssa Nitchun, Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art Executive Director, the exhibition will...
