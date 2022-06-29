Alzheimer's San Diego (IN PERSON): Dementia 101

Https://oma-online.org/events/first-friday-music-at-the-museum-taryn-donath-duo/. Explore the exhibitions and stay for the music as Oceanside’s First Friday Art Walk extends into the night at OMA with two time San Diego Music Award winner, Taryn Donath. Taryn Donath and drummer Matthew Taylor run the gamut from 60’s soul to jazz and swing, to funk and Latin to straight up boogie-woogie! These talented performers demonstrate their chemistry through improvisation and true spontaneity. Taryn has been described as "not your typical piano player, putting everything she has into her piano playing while belting it out with a smile!"

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO