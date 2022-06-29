ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Alzheimer's San Diego (IN PERSON): Dementia 101

By kjacobsen
sandiegomagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an overview of memory loss, Mild Cognitive Impairment,...

www.sandiegomagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegomagazine.com

25 Ways to Celebrate the Fourth in San Diego

July 2-3 Fireworks on Mission Bay. Mission Bay’s greatest and grandest Fourth of July tradition is back this Monday. Following a successful GoFundMe campaign begun by Mission Bay Yacht Club’s Rear Commodore Kathy Dryden, Mission Bay’s cornerstone firework celebration is returning after a decade. The show starts at 9 p.m., but arrive early to get a parking spot and front row seat on the sand. With the fireworks launching right beside the yacht club, those on the beach can also get a glimpse of SeaWorld’s own firework extravaganza beginning at 9:50 p.m. 1215 El Carmel Place, Mission Bay.
sandiegomagazine.com

6 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: July 1-3

Opening New Village Arts’ theatrical season at the Flower Fields of Carlsbad Ranch is Leonard Bernstein’s New York, which pays tribute to the conductor's most cherished works from iconic musicals like West Side Story and On The Town. Featuring Johnisa Breault and Trevor Rex, Bernstein’s works are presented in a two-character format and examine his devoted connection with New York City as well as his friendships with other Broadway music titans like Stephen Sondheim, Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The show officially opens July 1 and runs from July 3 until the end of the month. 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

First Free Friday with Music at the Museum: Taryn Donath Duo

Https://oma-online.org/events/first-friday-music-at-the-museum-taryn-donath-duo/. Explore the exhibitions and stay for the music as Oceanside’s First Friday Art Walk extends into the night at OMA with two time San Diego Music Award winner, Taryn Donath. Taryn Donath and drummer Matthew Taylor run the gamut from 60’s soul to jazz and swing, to funk and Latin to straight up boogie-woogie! These talented performers demonstrate their chemistry through improvisation and true spontaneity. Taryn has been described as "not your typical piano player, putting everything she has into her piano playing while belting it out with a smile!"
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Despite Obstacles, Chef Q Takes San Diego Restaurant & Community to New Heights

Executive Chef Quinnton Austin is the owner of Louisiana Purchase, a restaurant in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego that aims to “bring New Orleans to North Park” with a soulful menu of savory bites. Like many other small to midsize business owners during the pandemic, Austin (aka “Chef Q”) was forced to continually adapt to ever-changing regulations with real impacts on his business. Austin’s flexible attitude and ability to “rise to the occasion” unexpectedly created new opportunities for the restaurant, even amidst a global pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
sandiegomagazine.com

Public Meeting: Coast, Canyons, and Trails Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. SANDAG and Caltrans are hosting a virtual public meeting to get feedback on proposed transportation solutions for the Coast, Canyons, and Trails Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plan. The plan evaluates all travel modes and transportation facilities to guide the development of an innovative transportation network that transforms the way people and goods move through the central San Diego region.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Gallery Reception: 5th Annual PROUD+ Visual Arts Exhibition

Meet the artists and celebrate Pride during this San Diego Tradition now in its 5th year.. PROUD+ includes artworks presented at The Studio Door from artists working in 13 states who identify as LGBTQ+. Curated with the support of Alyssa Nitchun, Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art Executive Director, the exhibition will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy