Monroeville, OH

Credit Union celebrates 10 years in Monroeville

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
 3 days ago
MONROEVILLE — Firelands Federal Credit Union will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Monroeville branch, located at 169 Ridge St. N., in Monroeville.

To celebrate this milestone, members and the local community are invited to visit the Monroeville branch Tuesday, July 5, to Saturday, July 9, for sweet treats, Firelands FCU giveaways and a chance to win a grand prize valued at $100.

This property was purchased in 2011 to serve as a link to the already existing Bellevue and Norwalk locations and to provide banking options to the approximate 1,500 residents of Monroeville with just one other financial institution in town at the time. The branch opened officially to the public on Saturday, July 9, 2012.

Today, the Monroeville branch has more than 3,000 members and four full-time employees, including branch manager, Jenn Snyder.

"Celebrating our 10th anniversary with our members only seems right as many of these people have been with us since our first day," said Snyder. "The connections and relationships made over the last ten years are truly special. We are so thankful."

"This anniversary allows us to reflect on our contributions to the Monroeville community over the years," said Dominic Despues, VP Member Experience. "We look forward to continuing these efforts and assisting our members with their financial needs."

To learn more visit www.firelandsfcu.org.

Norwalk, OH
