Havertown, PA

Havertown family raises money for pediatric cancer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

By Beccah Hendrickson and
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

The tradition of summer, kids, and lemonade stands lives on with a group of cousins in Havertown, Delaware County.

Their stand, however, is a little different than the ones you may remember, and it's not because of what someone's willing to pay for a cup.

"Are you sure you want to pay with the $20?" one of the kids asked a customer.

"I wanted to do more, and my whole family, friends, neighborhood, wonderful community really rallied together," said Chrissy Stapleton, aunt of Jack and Michael Scanlon.

The two brothers inspired the family to come together for a worthy cause.

"At the time, it didn't seem real," said Stapleton.

In 2013, then 2-year-old Jack was diagnosed with leukemia.

"After eight months of chemotherapy, radiation, he was not getting into remission," said Jack's mom, Kelli.

Jack needed a bone marrow transplant. His brother, then 5-year-old Michael, was a 10 out of 10 perfect match.

"He is our ultimate hero, and we truly received our miracle," Kelli said of her son.

While Jack has been cancer free for years now, his battle isn't over.

There are still doctor appointments and bills to pay.

As the war wages on, Jack's entire family, from the youngest cousin to grandparents, are there to help.

"It never really goes away, but we're happy to be on this side giving back," said Chrissy.

Their little lemonade stand, in addition to other fundraisers, helped raise $15,000 for pediatric cancer research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia last year.

Because of its success, Chrissy is starting a foundation called Casting For a Cure.

"My dream is to find a cure for pediatric cancer and let families know they're not alone," said Chrissy.

If there's one thing this family knows, life is a little sweeter when we all help each other.

