ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Senate races that could be impacted by end of Roe v. Wade

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Alexander Bolton
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQqgb_0gQBbo2J00

( The Hill ) – Democrats and Republicans are split over how much impact the Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case establishing a right to an abortion, will have on Senate races, but early polling shows it could make a difference in several key states.

Republicans feel confident heading into November that President Biden’s low approval rating will help GOP candidates. But the court’s decision to take away a constitutional right that has existed for 50 years gives Democrats a powerful talking point.

A poll of 800 voters in Senate battleground states conducted on behalf of Demand Justice, a progressive group that favors reforming the Supreme Court, found that Democrats are more focused on the court than Republicans, 69 percent to 60 percent, and liberals are more engaged on the court than conservatives, 73 percent to 63 percent.

The poll, which was conducted by Hart Research Associates from June 7 to June 11, before the ruling overturning Roe, and released Tuesday, showed that 56 percent of voters wanted the court to uphold Roe, while 27 percent wanted to see it overturned.

Here are six battleground states where the Supreme Court’s ruling could tip the scales in November:

Wisconsin

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund on Tuesday launched an advertising campaign in Wisconsin highlighting incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R) record on abortion rights. Recent polling shows he is essentially tied with his Democratic challengers.

Johnson was one of a group of Senate Republicans who signed an amicus brief in July urging the courts to reconsider and overturn Roe, either completely or in part. The second-term senator has come under criticism for saying people should move if they don’t like abortion laws in their state.

Abortions in Wisconsin are outlawed because of an 1849 law that remains on the books and went back into effect because of Friday’s Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he will grant clemency to anyone charged under the 1849 law.

Even so, clinics in the state suspended abortions on Friday after the ruling, and experts say that the risk of prosecution will put a significant chill on abortion services as patients and doctors could face prosecution down the road after Evers leaves office.

Johnson’s general election opponent won’t be known until after the state primaries on Aug. 9.

North Carolina

Rep. Ted Budd, the Republican nominee for Senate, praised the court’s decision Friday as a “historic victory.”

He also signed the amicus brief urging the courts to review and overturn Roe v. Wade and has praised the “creativity” of a Texas law that bans abortion at six weeks and empowers private citizens to enforce the law.

Budd has called the Texas Heartbeat Act a “monumental step forward in the movement to protect unborn life.”

North Carolina is among the states in the South with the strongest support for abortion rights, and abortion is legal there during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has the power to veto new abortion restrictions from the Republican-controlled legislature.

A Meredith College poll of North Carolina voters conducted in April showed that nearly 53 percent of them wanted to keep abortion legal until the 24th week of pregnancy and 62 percent said it should be allowed at least until the 15th week of pregnancy.

Higher Democratic turnout due to interest in abortion rights could help Senate Democratic candidate Cheri Beasley.

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf (D) pledged at the start of the year to veto the six different anti-abortion bills introduced by Republican members of the general assembly, giving the battle over abortion rights a high profile heading into the November elections.

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has campaigned as being 100 percent anti-abortion, but he supports access to abortion in cases of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger.

Conservatives in Pennsylvania are also pushing a state constitutional amendment that would ensure the right to abortion is not enshrined in the state constitution, and GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano introduced a heartbeat bill in the state Senate in 2019 that would ban abortions after six weeks.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate, said in a statement: “The right to an abortion will be on the ballot this November in Pennsylvania.”

Right now abortions are legal in the state up to 24 weeks.

Arizona

The three leading Republican candidates running to challenge incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) have supported the court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, giving Democrats ammo in the fall.

Arizona has a law dating back to 1901 banning abortion unless one is needed to save the life of a mother. And Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a law in March banning abortion after 15 weeks, creating some confusion over which law would take precedent.

Pro-abortion rights protesters held rallies in Phoenix, Flagstaff and Tucson after the court handed down its decision in Dobbs.

Police fired tear gas at protesters outside the fenced-off state Capitol in Phoenix.

A poll by OH Predictive Insights of more than 900 registered Arizona voters in May found that 41 percent said abortion should be legal under any circumstance, 46 percent said it should be legal in certain circumstances and 13 percent said it should be illegal in all circumstances.

Three in 5 Arizona voters said they would be very or somewhat impacted by a candidate’s stance on abortion.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a law in 2019 banning abortion after six weeks, one of the most restrictive in the country.

That law has been on hold while courts waited to see the outcome of the Dobbs case, and now Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) is pushing for it to take effect

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted in January showed that more than two-thirds of Georgia voters and half of Republican voters opposed striking down Roe.

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said in May that he wants to ban abortion without exception.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) voted last month to advance legislation to codify abortion rights.

“We’re basically talking about a ton of races where the contrast is clear. Look at voters in Georgia. Nearly 70 percent of Georgia voters opposed overturning Roe and this is even stronger among Black voters. Eight-seven [percent] of Black voters in Georgia opposed overturning Roe. Seventy-four [percent] are against Georgia’s abortion act,” said Sam Lau, a spokesman for Planned Parenthood Votes.

Nevada

Senate GOP candidate Adam Laxalt said “Roe v. Wade was always wrongly decided” and called overturning the landmark abortion rights case “a historic victory.”

Abortion rights, however, are strongly protected in Nevada, which codified them in law more than three decades ago.

Nevadans voted for a referendum in 1990 allowing abortions within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

A poll of 770 registered Nevada voters in October found 69 percent lean pro-abortion rights while 31 percent consider themselves anti-abortion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man who led deputies on high-speed chase died by suicide: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man occupying a vehicle that fled authorities in multiple counties and whose body was found in an orchard off Highway 46 died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to coroner’s officials. Kittipong Kuanbooncharn, 20, of Lompoc was pronounced dead at the scene June 8, about a mile north of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police: Argument leads to shooting inside convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shots were fired inside a 7-Eleven in north Bakersfield after an argument involving three people, police said. No gunshot victims had been located and no arrests made, police said. A woman fell inside the business and was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain. The shooting was reported at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of stabbing and lighting dog on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When police confronted Orlando Vela, he was pushing a shopping cart containing a dog that had been stabbed and set on fire, according to prosecutors. Vela produced a dagger and fought with officers before being taken into custody, according to a District Attorney’s office release. An examination of the dog revealed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Adam Laxalt
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Bold Statement About The Recent SCOTUS Rulings

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled on two important and divisive issues over the past two days, abortion and gun control, and celebrities and lawmakers alike are chiming in with their thoughts on social media. On Thursday, June 23, SCOTUS "struck down" a New York state law that required citizens to have "proper cause to carry a handgun," loosening the regulations for who can obtain a concealed carry permit (via USA Today). This decision was especially disappointing for lawmakers like Governor Kathy Hochul, who is working toward more gun control in New York in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas (via USA Today).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Politics Federal#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Demand Justice#Hart Research Associates#The Supreme Court
AOL Corp

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Law & Crime

Here’s Why Justice Thomas Didn’t Mention Interracial Marriage When He Asked the Court to Rethink Several Cases After Overturning Roe v. Wade

A predictable chorus of critics has risen to excoriate Justice Clarence Thomas for — in the chorus’s view — hypocritically excluding a case that established a constitutional right to interracial marriage from a list of constitutional rights Thomas believes should be overturned along with Roe v. Wade (1973). A very brief sampling of the criticism is included below; the alleged hypocrisy cited by the critics is that Thomas, who is Black, is married to a white woman. Therefore, according to the critics, Thomas is refusing to jettison a constitutional right he enjoys while simultaneously trouncing the rights enjoyed by others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Boston

‘We are now living in a dystopian nightmare’: Mass. elected officials react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

"Forced pregnancy is morally abhorrent, and this decision will set women back decades," Rep. Katherine Clark said. Massachusetts politicians issued pledges on Friday to continue to fight for abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending almost 50 years of constitutional abortion protections. “These extremists will not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy