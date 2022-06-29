ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cardi B Flexes In Archive Mugler And Her Birthday Suit For The Gram

By Marsha Badger
 3 days ago

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty


Cardi B. is giving us a sexy soft launch to her latest single, Hot Sh*t , featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk.

The rapper, dressed in vintage Mugler, took to Instagram to show the inspiration behind one of her looks. Perched in the backseat of a car in nothing but her birthday suit, gloves, and a hat from Mulger’s archive SS 1996 prêt-à-porter ‘Les Colonnes’ collection, Cardi was channeling her inner Mortal Combat character.

The ensemble – or lack there of – was styled by none other than Kollin Carter. In an Instagram post with the same image, the famed stylist gave the fashion details away to his followers. He also shared the original runway look.

“That archive hits different Cardi wearing @manfredthierrymugler archive SS 1996 prêt-à-porter ‘Les Colonnes’ collection | @muglerofficial #styledbykollincarter”

Cardi’s latest single drops this Friday, and fans are eager to hear their latest summer anthem. June was a great month for music, with Drake releasing his seventh studio album, Honestly Nevermind , and Beyonce teasing a new album and releasing her single, Break my Soul .

Looks like Cardi B is calling first dibs on the month of July. We can’t wait to listen to the single, but until then, what do you think of her look?

