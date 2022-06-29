UPDATE: 2 detained after Decatur robbery leads to pursuit, fatal wreck on U.S. 31

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The driver of a pickup truck suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Harvest overnight. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Service’s Don Webster, the male driver crashed the truck on Carters Gin Road around 1:30 a.m. on July 1. He was entrapped in the truck for over 30 minutes and the jaws of life were needed to pull him from the wreckage.

HARVEST, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO