Decatur, AL

UPDATE: 2 detained after Decatur robbery leads to pursuit, fatal wreck on U.S. 31

By Jessica Barnett
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Officials say three males were in the vehicle that wrecked Wednesday. One died in the crash, one was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and the third was brought in for questioning. ALEA is investigating the crash, while Decatur Police Department investigates the robbery.

www.waaytv.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
