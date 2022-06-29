ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batavian

Max Muscato, from Buffalo, with upcoming performances at Darien Lake and Batavia Downs

By Alan Sculley
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

When Buffalo singer/songwriter Max Muscato released his punchy single “Valarie,” in February, it ended a five-year drought since he last released music in the form of his 2017 debut album, “Act One.”

The reason for the break was Autism Rocks, a non-profit inspired by his brother, Sonny, who has autism. It works to keep people with autism on track by offering career preparation workshops in music, acting, film, and other arts while also raising funds and awareness for autism.

“I took three to four years off from my music career to make sure my brother was solid and the organization was great,” Muscato said in a late-June phone interview. “And now that it is where we want it to be – it’s self-sustaining – I told the board, I said ‘Guys, I’m going to focus back on my music career now. It’s what I’m meant to do.’”

So fans can be assured they’ll be seeing new songs from Muscato on a more frequent basis going forward. Muscato has been writing songs in the interim and going forward plans to release a new single every month or two, while building up his touring schedule.

Two of his shows will essentially be hometown events. On July 3, he opens for boy band the Backstreet Boys at Darien Lake Amphitheater, while for his July 6 show at Batavia Downs, he’s opening for hard rockers Theory of a Deadman. Muscato’s presence on these bills says something about the wide appeal of his music.

“It’s great because I love all kinds of music, really. If it’s a good song, it’s a good song,” Muscato said. “But growing up, I loved the Backstreet Boys and I listened to them all the time. I’m such a melody guy. Like if it’s catchy, I’m so hooked. And at the same time, Theory of a Deadman, they’re hard and I love hard rock. I found that across all genres of music, there is an aspect of pop. And those are the types of artists that rise to the top. Even in death metal, they do have certain bands that have catchy melodies and hooks. That’s why I gravitate to these types of bands.

“So when we open for the Backstreet Boys, we’re going to do a stripped-down acoustic set with our congas and an electric cello will be with me,” he said. “And with my music, I have very catchy choruses. It’s pop-rock-oriented. So I think it lends itself very well to the Backstreet Boys in the way we’re going to do it. On the other side, at the same time, when we’re opening for Theory of a Deadman, that’s going to be a rock show and we’re playing the heavy rock songs that really punch you in the face. But they’re also super catchy.”

Photo: Submitted photo.

Alan Scully is a freelance music feature writer.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Goo Goo Dolls Spark Controversy With Tweet In New York

Buffalo-born and bred Goo Goo Dolls have sparked some controversy on Twitter after sending out a cryptic tweet ahead of the release of a music video for their latest song "Yeah, I Like You" The music video was released at midnight this morning, but before the video came out, the...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: July 1 - July 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's Fourth of July weekend and there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The Buffalo Bisons will host Independence Night on Monday. There will be a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the largest fireworks show of the season at Sahlen Field. The team also announced it will sign 100-year-old World War II veteran Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract. According to the Bisons, Kinyon was invited to try out in the summer of 1942 but passed up the opportunity and enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. You can find more information here.
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: There is live music everywhere in Genesee County, NY

From open mic nights and acoustic sets in restaurants and bars, to full scale outdoor concerts at large local venues- you can find it all on www.JamInGenesee.com!. The Batavia Ramble Explore Arts and Music Festival. 7/2/22 | 10AM-9PM | Downtown Batavia. Joel Russlett Acoustic Set. 7/2/22 | 5PM | The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Autism Rocks#Art#Music#Batavia Downs#Deadman
stepoutbuffalo.com

Shop 40+ Local Vendors & More at This Year’s Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Summer is in full swing here in Buffalo, and if you’re anything like us, your nights and weekends are getting packed to the brim with special events, concerts, get-togethers, and all that fun stuff.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Independence Day Celebrations This Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Independence Day weekend, there are a ton of events to celebrate our country’s freedom. During your regular trip to the grocery store, whether you shop at Tops or Wegmans, odds are you will see one or two people that have hats on, indicating that they served for our country. Hopefully, when you see a veteran, you thank them for your service every single time, but this weekend, there are several events happening around Western New York to honor those who have fought for our Independence, and you can see those events in Kadie’s Kalendar.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Glow in the Dark Golf Coming to Depew, New York

This is going to be pretty fun to bring the whole family to! If you can stay up until it gets dark that is. There is going to be glow-in-the-dark mini golfing tonight in Depew! In fact, every single Thursday throughout the summer, there will be glow-in-the-dark putt putt all the way through September 1, 2022.
buffalospree.com

Zoomagination Festival comes to Buffalo

One of the ten oldest zoos in the country, the Buffalo Zoo has maintained history and wildlife since 1875. Its pledge for inclusivity and diversity is behind the Zoo’s newest installation, Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights, presented by Five Star Bank. “Zoomagination is a festival inspired by...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local humanitarian Evette Phillips-Garcia of ‘We R Buffalo Strong’ opens restaurant in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y (WIVB) — If you’re unfamiliar with the name Evette Phillips-Garcia, surely you’ve heard of her foundation We R Buffalo Strong. The non-profit volunteer organization has served Buffalo’s homeless population for years, providing homecooked meals year-round including holidays. On Wednesday, July 6, Phillips-Garcia plans to share her love of food in another way with […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crazy Wild Animal Found In Clarence New York

Anytime some mentions all the snow we get in Western New York, most people in the 716 say at least we don't have hurricanes, wildfires, or alligators. While now it looks like we will have to cross off alligators that list as a fisherman found some lurking in a pond in the town of Clarence.
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls businesses host Thursdays on Third event

NIAGARA FALLS N.Y. (WIVB) — Bars and restaurants in Niagara Falls are preparing for a busy Thursday night. The event Thursdays on Third is back and it draws hundreds to the business district. This event is still new to the area and businesses hope that over time it picks up momentum and draws in customers […]
NYS Music

Youngstown to hold Third Annual Village Music Fest on August 6

Youngstown, NY, located in Niagara County, will host their 3rd Annual Village Music Fest on August 6, 2022 at Veterans Park. The event runs from 12pm-10:30pm, with Canadian Rock band “The Trews” headlining the night. Youngstown is an historic village in the Town of Porter located 11 miles...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Erie County Fair admission tickets go on sale July 1

​HAMBURG, N.Y. — ​Tickets for the 182nd Erie County Fair, which runs from August 10 - 21 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 1. Adult admission tickets will cost $13.50 when purchased online and kids 12 and under are free every day. New this year, tickets will be available at the gate for $15. Parking at the Hamburg Fairgounds will be free.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Mayor Declares ‘Al Vaughters Day’ In Celebration Of Journalist

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has declared 'Al Vaughters Day' in celebration of the journalist's incredible work, in the wake of his retirement. Al has been a member of the WIVB news team for nearly 30 years. He joined the News 4 team in August of 1994. His last broadcast was on Thursday, June 30, 2022, which is now known as 'Al Vaughters Day' in the City of Buffalo. Al and his work covering the news and happenings in Buffalo was also honored by a separate proclamation by the Common Council earlier in the week. Al is a celebrated journalist, who was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Fourth of July is no picnic, but still plenty to do

So there’s some good news and some bad news about Fourth of July festivities this year. While there don’t seem to be too many local events taking place on the actual day, including the long-standing Picnic in the Park, (the bad news), there are plenty of activities during the long weekend leading up to the patriotic holiday.
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
510
Followers
551
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy