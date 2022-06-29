Max Muscato, from Buffalo, with upcoming performances at Darien Lake and Batavia Downs

When Buffalo singer/songwriter Max Muscato released his punchy single “Valarie,” in February, it ended a five-year drought since he last released music in the form of his 2017 debut album, “Act One.”

The reason for the break was Autism Rocks, a non-profit inspired by his brother, Sonny, who has autism. It works to keep people with autism on track by offering career preparation workshops in music, acting, film, and other arts while also raising funds and awareness for autism.

“I took three to four years off from my music career to make sure my brother was solid and the organization was great,” Muscato said in a late-June phone interview. “And now that it is where we want it to be – it’s self-sustaining – I told the board, I said ‘Guys, I’m going to focus back on my music career now. It’s what I’m meant to do.’”

So fans can be assured they’ll be seeing new songs from Muscato on a more frequent basis going forward. Muscato has been writing songs in the interim and going forward plans to release a new single every month or two, while building up his touring schedule.

Two of his shows will essentially be hometown events. On July 3, he opens for boy band the Backstreet Boys at Darien Lake Amphitheater, while for his July 6 show at Batavia Downs, he’s opening for hard rockers Theory of a Deadman. Muscato’s presence on these bills says something about the wide appeal of his music.

“It’s great because I love all kinds of music, really. If it’s a good song, it’s a good song,” Muscato said. “But growing up, I loved the Backstreet Boys and I listened to them all the time. I’m such a melody guy. Like if it’s catchy, I’m so hooked. And at the same time, Theory of a Deadman, they’re hard and I love hard rock. I found that across all genres of music, there is an aspect of pop. And those are the types of artists that rise to the top. Even in death metal, they do have certain bands that have catchy melodies and hooks. That’s why I gravitate to these types of bands.

“So when we open for the Backstreet Boys, we’re going to do a stripped-down acoustic set with our congas and an electric cello will be with me,” he said. “And with my music, I have very catchy choruses. It’s pop-rock-oriented. So I think it lends itself very well to the Backstreet Boys in the way we’re going to do it. On the other side, at the same time, when we’re opening for Theory of a Deadman, that’s going to be a rock show and we’re playing the heavy rock songs that really punch you in the face. But they’re also super catchy.”

