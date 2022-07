Overnight into early Sunday morning as well as later on Sunday, we have the possibility of isolated showers in our area. That being said, they will likely be sprinkles at most. We will still have a fairly dry layer of air closer to the surface, which will cause rain to evaporate before reaching the surface. In other words, you may want to consider celebrating 4th of July a little early this year since storms are expected most of 4th of July itself. If you're heading to the 3rd of July Parade in Albert Lea, you should not have any major concerns.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO