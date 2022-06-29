ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

NASA's DART asteroid mission might completely deform small moonlet

By Brett Tingley
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

A new simulation of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission suggests that rather than leaving a crater behind, the DART impactor could severely deform the small asteroid it will collide with.

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test is an ambitious mission that will test the viability of using a "kinetic impactor" to deflect an asteroid heading toward Earth. ("Kinetic impactor" in this case means slamming a spacecraft into the rock.) DART launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in November 2021 and is scheduled to arrive at its target, the binary near-Earth asteroid Didymos and its moonlet, Dimorphos, in September.

DART will impact Dimorphos at around 4.1 miles per second (6.6 km/s), or 14,760 mph (23,760 kph), which mission scientists hope will cause the moonlet's orbital speed to change by a fraction of a millimeter per second, just enough to alter its orbit around the larger asteroid. While Dimorphos and Didymos pose no threat to Earth , they are perfect candidates to test the kinetic impactor concept so that if an asteroid ever were discovered on a collision course with our planet, NASA would have a viable option for planetary defense. It's the agency's first dedicated planetary defense mission.

Related: DART asteroid mission: NASA's first planetary defense spacecraft

In the new simulation conducted by scientists at the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) Planets, researchers were able to create a new modeling approach that accounts for the shock waves and the cratering process that would follow DART's impact. Unlike previous simulations, this model took into account the fact that Dimorphos might not have a solid core, but rather a more fragmented, loosely-packed core.

This new model suggests that the DART mission could eject more material from Dimorphos than expected, and potentially alter its course much more strongly than in previous estimates.

Related stories:

The greatest asteroid missions of all time!

If an asteroid really threatened the Earth, what would a planetary defense mission look like?

Space rock alert: Should you worry about an asteroid impact?

"Contrary to what one might imagine when picturing an asteroid, direct evidence from space missions like the Japanese space agency's (JAXA) Hayabusa2 probe demonstrate that asteroid can have a very loose internal structure — similar to a pile of rubble — that is held together by gravitational interactions and small cohesive forces," study lead author Sabina Raducan, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Bern, said in a statement . "This could drastically change the outcome the collision of DART and Dimorphos."

A study of the new DART simulation and its results was published June 1 in The Planetary Science Journal.

Email Brett at BTingley@Space.com or follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Hubble Space Telescope May Have Spotted a Free-Floating Black Hole

There are an estimated 100 million black holes strewn throughout the Milky Way galaxy. Each one that astronomers have identified are part of a larger neighborhood of stars and other objects that share in some kind of gravitational tug-and-pull. But scientists believe that, just by sheer odds, there must be some black holes that are rogue wanderers, floating aimlessly through interstellar space without any companions around.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘Mystery rocket’ creates double crater on Moon, Nasa scientists baffled

Nasa has discovered the crash site of a mystery “out of control” rocket that slammed into the far side of the moon earlier this year.Images taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on 25 May revealed a double crater formed by the rocket’s impact.Nasa says the identity of the rocket body remains “unclear” at this time.The new findings, according to Mark Robinson, principal investigator of the LRO Camera team, may indicate that the spacecraft that slammed onto the lunar surface could have had large masses at each end.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says SturgeonMischievous bear breaks into medication bin in Californian townMan drops £1,000 engagement ring into lake in proposal gone wrong
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa#Near Earth Asteroid#Binary Asteroid#Spacex#The University Of Bern
The Independent

‘Mystery’ double crater of unknown rocket found on the moon

Nasa has spotted the crash site of a mystery “out of control” rocket that slammed into the far side of the moon earlier this year in March.Images taken by the American space agency’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on 25 May revealed a double crater formed by the rocket’s impact.While the identity of the rocket body remains “unclear”, Nasa revealed last week that the crater is actually “two craters” – one, an eastern crater about 18m in diameter that is superimposed on a western 16m diameter crater.The new findings, according to Mark Robinson, principal investigator of the LRO Camera team, may...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Spots Mystery Rocket Impact Site on Moon

Astronomers discovered a rocket body heading toward a lunar collision late last year. Impact occurred on March 4, 2022, with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) later spotting the resulting crater. Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s shares image of most distant in-bound comet ever found

Nasa just shared an astrophotographer’s portrait of the most distant in-bound, active comet ever discovered. Amateur astronomer Jose Chambo captured an image of comet C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) on 20 June, which is now less than 300 million kilometers from Earth and will make its closest approach to our planet on 14 July — passing with plenty of distance — and its closest approach to the Sun in December. A huge comet with an 18-kilometer diameter core, C/2017 K2 (PanSTARRS) was already producing a coma, a cloud of gas released as the Sun warmed the comet, when it was first discovered in...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
Digital Trends

Watch Rocket Lab launch NASA’s CAPSTONE satellite to the moon

NASA successfully launched its CAPSTONE satellite using a Rocket Lab vehicle in New Zealand on Tuesday, June 28. You can watch Rocket Lab’s workhorse Electron rocket launch the satellite to space in the video below:. Short for Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, the CAPSTONE satellite...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HuffPost

Peculiar New 'Double Crater' On Moon Leaves Scientists Puzzled

There’s a new “double crater” on the moon, but no country is claiming responsibility for the impact. NASA announced the crater’s discovery last week and detailed how the double crater is the combination of two craters, both roughly 19.5 yards and 17.5 yards in diameter. The...
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.
Space.com

Space.com

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy