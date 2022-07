‘The Terminal List‘ is a military action thriller series developed from the 2018 book of the same name by American author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr. It is part of the ongoing ‘Terminal List’ series. The show tells the story of Lt. Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt), a highly respected Navy SEAL platoon leader. Following the deaths of his teammates and family, Reece sets out to kill everyone responsible. The show derives its title from the list that Reece maintains on the back of one of the drawings by his daughter. The more he unravels the mystery around the violent deaths of his loved ones, the more names he adds. He also realizes that everything happening to him is caused by a massive conspiracy. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Terminal List’ season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

