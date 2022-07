With the school year over and not much coaching work to do before August, I found myself looking to and able to get away for a bit just to relax in the stands somewhere, and Somerset got the nod. But notice that the title above is "my week WITH Somerset" not "my week IN Somerset." That’s because I decided to watch three games in Somerset and then three on the road in Reading. I felt that would be more fun, but also give me a better sense of the players. For orientation, since this is long, the first sections are more about the games, followed at the end by some impressions of some of the individual players.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO