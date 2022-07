1SG (RET) Howard Franklin "Gus" Garcia, 84, Junction City, KS, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS. A funeral service will take place 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home. A visitation will be held 10 - 11:30 prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Reverend Joyce Allen will officiate. Burial will take place with military honors at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. After the graveside service, the family will have a reception at the Johnson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Johnson Cancer Research Center c/o of Kansas State University 1 Chalmers Hall 1711 Claflin Road Manhattan, KS 66506.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO