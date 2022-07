To say that Bend’s Fourth of July Pet Parade has “gone to the dogs” would cast shade on all the other animals in attendance. Since 1924, minus a few years due to WWII (1943) or COVID-19 (2020-2021), dogs have dominated the parade. But over nearly 100 years, participants have also included chickens, goats, goldfish, mule deer fawns, guinea pigs, llamas, cattle, horses, and even June bugs. According to the Bend Bulletin, in 1932, “cross dogs and rattlesnakes” were barred from attending – which makes you wonder if the rattlesnake was on a leash!

BEND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO