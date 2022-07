Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) Thursday was a major day in the history of the Big Ten conference as they announced the arrival of the University of Southern California and UCLA to the Big Ten starting in 2024. Like all things in life there are pros and cons of this move. Some are obvious, others are not. After sleeping on things, here is my pros and cons list of this move.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO