Claremore, OK

Visit Claremore Summer Photo Contest

visitclaremore.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnap a photo of something you love about Claremore and you can win a $100 QuikTrip gift card! Enter to win in 3 simple steps:. 1) Share your favorite landmark, trail, park, event, restaurant, museum or...

visitclaremore.org

KTUL

2022 Circle Cinema Film Festival announces lineup

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Art, panels, special guests and ten film programs will be featured in the 2022 Circle Cinema Film Festival. The headlining show is "The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film" and will premier at 8 p.m. on July 16 with co-directors Wayne Coyne and Blake Studdard present for a Q&A. A news release from Circle Cinema said tickets are almost sold out for the headlining show.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

More photos from Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park

Tulsa's Backyard: Photos of four expansive gardens you can visit. Four expansive gardens around town foster community in beautiful curated spaces open to the public. See photos from Michelle Pollard and read excerpts of interviews between Blayklee Freed and horticulturists from each location.
TULSA, OK
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Lifestyle
Claremore, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
nomadlawyer.org

Tulsa: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Tulsa, United States

Travel to the city of Tulsa in Oklahoma, U.S., and experience the unique art deco architecture and ambiance. Its art deco landmarks are a testament to the city’s construction boom during the early 20th century. A notable example of an art deco building is the Italianate-style Philbrook Museum of Art. Visitors can visit this museum to enjoy an eclectic collection of art. Whether you enjoy modern art or classical works, Tulsa is a perfect place to spend a few days.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Day trippin': Just southwest of Tulsa lies the charm of Sapulpa

Downtown Sapulpa, Oklahoma, has all the charm of an old small town along with the energy and fresh ideas that come with new entrepreneurs. You will see several references to Sapulpa as a crossroads — there’s even a sign saying so at the intersection of Route 66 and Highway 75. Across the street, you’ll find the Crossroads Market with its selection of local art and other items. The entire downtown corridor is very walkable and full of local businesses ready to surprise you.
SAPULPA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

What to do this weekend in Sapulpa (June 30th – July 2nd)

It’s a holiday weekend—and one of the best in the entire year—put down the sparklers and climb out of the pool long enough to come have a blast at these events happening this weekend. This story is sponsored by American Heritage Bank!. Thursday, June 30th. Sapulpa Main...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK
#Hashtags#Claremore Summer Photo#Claremore Trip Guide
KTUL

Broken Arrow to host Block Party at New Orleans Square

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Block Party is happening at New Orleans Square on Friday, July 1 this year. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Fireworks will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. Cypress Place at New Orleans Square can be located...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOCO

Fourth of July fireworks shows, celebrations across Oklahoma

It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Thrillist

This Quirky Midwest City Claims to Be the Center of the Universe

Any state willing to woo potential movers with $10,000 checks is bound to be a little quirky. And the fact that such an audacious remote worker incentive program—something that sounds like a Bravo-worthy reality show—actually turned out to be a smashing success says a lot about the town of Tulsa’s underrated charms. The zig to Oklahoma’s zag, Tulsa has long been a more eccentric, artsy, and offbeat urban bubble in the state’s northeast region, known as Green Country. Sandwiched between the Ozark Mountains and the Osage Hills, with the Arkansas River cascading through it, the city is as unexpectedly lush as the name suggests, but the surprises here go well beyond the greenery.
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

BA Bramble becomes burger joint Shaky Jake's at night

Johnna Hayes didn’t expect the opening of Shaky Jake’s to be so emotional. But this restaurant, named for her grandfather, is about more than burgers and fries. After a tumultuous year with the closing of Celebrity Restaurant, Hayes, owner of the three Bramble locations as well as Bird and Bottle, felt the tears falling as she spoke to Shaky Jake’s staff on opening day.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Announces Holiday Sanitation Route Change

Independence Day- Monday, July 4, 2022- City offices will be closed Monday, July 4th. No trash will be collected on Monday. Monday’s route will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday’s will be picked up Wednesday, Wednesday’s will be picked up Thursday, Thursday’s will be picked up Friday and Friday’s will be picked up Saturday.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Andolini’s Pizzeria featured on national television

TULSA, Okla. — Andolini’s Pizzeria was recently featured on national television. They were featured on the Cooking Channel’s ‘Carnival Eats’, a show about unique carnival food and recipes. Sunday’s episode featured the food Andolini’s served up at Tulsa Oktoberfest. FOX23 spoke with the...
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Miss Cherokee, Junior Miss Cherokee, Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition applications available

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Applications for the 2022-23 Miss Cherokee Leadership, Junior Miss Cherokee Leadership and Little Cherokee Ambassadors competitions are now available. To download the applications, visit https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/education-services/youth-leadership/. Applications are also available at the Cherokee First desk at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah. The deadline for all applications is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 if returned in-person, or if mailed, the deadline is 5 p.m. at the close of business Monday, Aug. 1. Late applications cannot be accepted.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Area Fireworks Shows Planned For Independence Day Weekend

There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages. The Claremore 4th Spectacular is still happening with the annual Fireworks Spectacular taking place on Saturday evening at Claremore Lake. See more details HERE. Sunday Events. Sand Springs Parks...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Garage Sales this Weekend

Eagle Park (7a – 11a, multi-family, north of town on 66 right off Akin Rd. just south of Sequoyah Schools) 18325 S 4170 Rd (8a – 4p: 48″ riding mower, kayaks, tools , Weber grill, and assorted stuff) Friday, July 1st. Eagle Park (7a – 11a, multi-family,...
CLAREMORE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Cherokee Nation Calendar of Events for July

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation hosts several events in the month of July, including a fireworks show, a ribbon skirt demonstration, and at-large meetings with Cherokee citizens in New Mexico and Colorado. July 1. Traditional games demonstration. Every Friday this summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK

