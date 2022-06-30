Halsey Voiced Their Opinion On The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade At A Concert And Some Fans Weren't Feeling It

Halsey was in the middle of their Love and Power world tour when the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made, but she wasted no time letting fans know how she felt about it.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for HH

Halsey, along with other celebrities , went straight to Twitter to voice their frustration. This isn't Halsey's first time speaking out about reproductive rights, but this change left them feeling "defeated."

I know some of you look to my page for information or guidance but I need a little bit of time to speak to some people with more authority and experience than me and gather my thoughts. I don’t want to just contribute to antagonistic noise. I’m just defeated at the moment. @halsey 08:44 PM - 24 Jun 2022

Halsey continued to spread awareness by sharing informative graphics during shows. One image read, "This catastrophic attack on bodily autonomy will only encourage more dangerous legislation, impacting vulnerable communities the most."

Jasmine Safaeian / instagram.com

During a stop in Phoenix, Halsey encouraged fans in the audience to support those in need. "If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert. I've never been shy. This is how I feel."

"...If you don't like it you can go home right now, I don't care, If you don't like it i don't know why you came to a Halsey concert..." #LoveandPowerTour #Phoenix THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN. 🎥: jadessargent @haIseylq 07:39 AM - 27 Jun 2022

Concertgoer @MariaRawrz actually noticed people walking out of the concert because of Halsey's message. And when the "Nightmare" singer found out, she wasn't too bothered.

downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out 👋🏼 https://t.co/qc8q8mshd9 @halsey 12:59 AM - 28 Jun 2022

Halsey refused to apologize for expressing themselves, especially at their very own concert.

The “people pay to see you sing not hear your views” argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism. @halsey 06:18 PM - 29 Jun 2022

She added that she's proud of the audience she's generated throughout the years, and that she's created a space where emotion and action meet.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"And expect me to always tell the truth when I get up there," Halsey concluded . "Show must go on."

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Editor’s Note: BuzzFeed supports a person’s right to an abortion. If you, like us, feel impassioned about abortion rights, learn more or find a local fund to donate to here .